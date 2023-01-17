Grain Management Expands International Presence with New London Office

Adam Pickard to join Grain as a Principal on London-based team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading solutions provider to the global broadband industry, is establishing its presence in Europe and the U.K. with a new office in London. Grain's London office builds upon the Firm's existing footprint of offices in Washington, D.C., New York, New York and Sarasota, Florida, each of which has seen their own meaningful growth over the last 18 months.

As part of this expansion, Grain has increased its senior investment team ranks with the recent hire of London-based Principal Adam Pickard who will focus on deepening the Firm's presence across EMEA and the APAC region.

"The establishment of our London office and the growth of our team there gives us increased visibility into critical regions with a growing need for communications infrastructure, and it positions us well as a partner to global management teams," said David Grain, Founder and CEO at Grain. "I am delighted to welcome Adam to the Firm; his expertise leading the strategic growth of communications platforms will only add to our international presence as we continue uncovering value on behalf of our investors."

Mr. Pickard joins from IHS Holding Limited ("IHS Towers"), one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world. During his tenure as Director of M&A, IHS Towers expanded through M&A into the Middle East, Latin America and further in Africa to become the third largest independent multinational tower company by tower count, globally. Prior to IHS Towers, Mr. Pickard was part of the EMEA TMT coverage group at Jefferies International Limited, focusing primarily on M&A advisory. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Mathematical Statistics with Honours in Financial Risk Management from University of Stellenbosch and an MSc in International Business and Emerging Markets from University of Edinburgh.

Mr. Pickard will work out of the London office as part of the team focused on deals outside of the U.S. led by Ted Manvitz, Managing Director at Grain.

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services, and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

