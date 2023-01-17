InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Headstone (DNV-459)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 "I wanted to invent a better way to commemorate a loved ones' final resting place," said an inventor from Aurora, CO., "so I invented LIFE STONES. My invention would provide a more meaningful way to celebrate the life of a friend or family member."

The invention consists of a durable headstone that could be customized to memorialize a loved one. If produced, it could make visiting the gravesite of a loved one a less sad and lonely experience, and could help with the grieving process. Additionally, its durable design would withstand the passage of time. It could also be produced in multiple design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

