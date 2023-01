Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Belleville Location in Michigan

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Van Buren Township, Michigan, located off Belleville Road in the shopping center between Subway and Perspective Eyecare. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/BellevilleMI.

"I have been working as a physical therapist for 18 years and am passionate about educating and empowering patients to self-manage their pain," said Todd Patzer, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Belleville. "Physical therapy can have an impact on those who may have day to day nagging pain or are recovering post-surgery, and I look forward to working in the community and guiding patients to live pain free."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Belleville, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Belleville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level. – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes. – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.

Additionally, Athletico Belleville:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Belleville

11816 Belleville Rd.

Van Buren Township, Michigan 48111

Phone: 734-328-2060

www.athletico.com/BellevilleMI

BellevilleMI@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

