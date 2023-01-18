DISNEY100: THE EXHIBITION - DISNEY REVEALS 23 ARTIFACTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE AS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE WORLD PREMIERE BEGINS

The exhibition, celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, opens February 18, 2023, at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the one-month countdown to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has unveiled 23 "Crown Jewels" from the Walt Disney Archives vault of treasures that will be on display when the exhibition opens February 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. From live-action to animation and Disney Parks to a galaxy far, far away, the 23 items showcase a taste of the wonderful world of stories that will highlight the legacy of The Walt Disney Company at the exhibition, such as:

Carousel Horse used by Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins (1964)

Genie Maquette from Aladdin (1992)

Digital Painting from Frozen (2013)

Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist Herb Ryman

First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

A full list of the artifacts can be found below.

Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories across ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely seen original artworks, artifacts, costumes, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The vast majority of objects are from the Walt Disney Archives, with a selection of artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, and Pixar Living Archives, as well as props and costumes on loan from Marvel Studios.

The full list of the 23 artifacts, revealed in advance of the February 18 world premiere at The Franklin Institute, includes:

Story Script Page from Steamboat Willie (1928)

Visual Development Art for Alice in Wonderland (1951), created by artist and Disney Legend Mary Blair*

Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist and Disney Legend Herb Ryman, graphite on paper (1953)*

Nautilus Special Effects Filming Model for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Engineer Mickey Mouse used by Walt Disney on Opening Day of Disneyland, 1955

Disneyland® Park Jungle Cruise Attraction Vehicle Model used by Walt Disney , "A Trip Through Adventureland/Water Birds" – Disneyland (TV, 1956)

Prop Storybook featured in Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Clean-up Animation for Sleeping Beauty (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis*

Carousel Horse from Mary Poppins (1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews

Visual Development Art for The Little Mermaid (1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane*

Genie Maquette for Aladdin (1992), created by artist Kent Melton

Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993), used by Disney Legend Bette Midler

Mater Maquette for Cars (2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft

East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Visual Development Art Digital Painting for The Princess and the Frog (2009), created by artist Sue Nichols

Visual Development Art Digital Painting for Frozen (2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova

BB-8 Puppet used in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Lumière Production Model for Beauty and the Beast (2017)

First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon

Black Panther Costume from Black Panther (2018)

Cinderella Castle Model for Magic Kingdom ® Park at Walt Disney World ® Resort

Attraction Vehicle from Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park

*Reproduction of the original

Photos of the newly released objects can be found here.

Disney100: The Exhibition opens on February 18, 2023, and runs through August 27, 2023. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.fi.edu.

Disney100: The Exhibition is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the Premier Corporate Partner of the Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition, and PNC is the Associate Sponsor.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in science and technology learning and a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

About the Walt Disney Archives

For more than 50 years, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company's history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney's correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt's personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

About Semmel Exhibitions

Semmel Exhibitions creates exhibitions, which travel worldwide, and hosts international exhibitions in Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Switzerland. Semmel Exhibitions is a division of Semmel Concerts Entertainment, the large German live entertainment producer. Since Semmel Exhibitions started touring its exhibitions TUTANKHAMUN – HIS TOMB AND HIS TREASURES; THE DISCOVERY OF KING TUT; and most recently, MARVEL: UNIVERSE OF SUPER HEROES and SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND AMAZING – THE EXHIBITION, they have reached an audience of more than seven million people worldwide and built a strong international network within museums, science centers, cultural venues, and the creative industries. More information at semmel-exhibitions.com.

