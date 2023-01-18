Enerflo Partners with EagleView to Offer TrueDesign™ Solutions for Solar

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerflo, an industry-leading sales and install software platform for residential solar installers, EPCs and sales dealers, is thrilled to offer EagleView TrueDesign™, premium photovoltaic (PV) design solutions for pre- and post-sale, through the Enerflo Platform.

EagleView and Enerflo share a vision of making solar more affordable through platform and technological efficiencies.

Through a bespoke tech integration, Enerflo partners will be able to utilize EagleView TrueDesign to create install-ready accuracy at the pre-sale proposal stage, as well as design-ready CAD files to streamline plan set development post-sale, all from within Enerflo.

Both EagleView and Enerflo share a vision of making solar more affordable through platform and technological efficiencies that lower project duration and soft costs, enabling residential solar organizations to focus on increasing volume and providing quality solar solutions to a growing number of customers. Solar professionals will be able to seamlessly request EagleView TrueDesign within Enerflo. The PV designs are automatically sent back to Enerflo and synced with Optimus, Enerflo's interactive proposal tool. Sales reps can then configure the design within Optimus and everything is synced and automated between Enerflo and EagleView.

"We've been anticipating this integration for months because of the impact we know it will have on our partners and the solar community and are so excited to finally be able to offer EagleView TrueDesign on our platform," said Enerflo Co-Founder Pat Bennett. He continued "Our partners will quickly see the impact on sales, contracting and installation with EagleView's install-ready PV designs as they improve accuracy and reduce total project duration by weeks."

"With TrueDesign, there's no need to settle for 'good enough' solar predesigns and all of the change orders and canceled jobs that come with them," said Pete Cleveland, vice president of Solar Business for EagleView. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Enerflo to help solar installers reduce costs and project duration with install-ready designs at the point of sale with ≥98% accuracy."

About EagleView

EagleView is a leading provider of aerial imagery, property insights and software that transforms the way people work. EagleView holds more than three hundred patents and owns a geospatial data and imagery library encompassing 94 percent of the US population. EagleView's accessible data and software platforms minimize solar soft costs by allowing residential solar companies to close more sales, install in less time, improve cash flow, reduce external site visits, and improve the customer experience. For more information, visit www.EagleView.com/solar, and follow @EagleViewTech.

About Enerflo

Enerflo is YOUR Solar Platform. Purpose-built for Residential Solar Installers, EPCs and Sales Dealers, Enerflo helps these organizations deploy more solar and related services through sales and business process automation; ultimately lowering the cost of solar through platform efficiency. Installers rely on multiple tools from lead to install; Enerflo connects them with native platform features into one, cohesive sales and install platform. Companies can reduce time to close, project duration and soft costs, while increasing pull-through and profitability. Enerflo is the backbone of some of the top solar providers, powering billions of dollars in revenue, and can be relied on to deliver one connected flow from lead to PTO. Learn more at enerflo.com.

