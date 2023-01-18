First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results and Increased Cash Dividend

Highlights

Diluted EPS of $0.53 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.92 per common share for the year of 2022.

Net income of $14.613 million for the year of 2022 compared to $15.465 million in 2021.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $18.259 million for the year of 2022, compared to $19.982 million for the year of 2021. Total revenue on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.

Net income of $4.043 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% from the linked quarter.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $5.184 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 5.5% year-over year and 2.7% on a linked quarter. Revenue related to PPP loans was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $58.3 million during the year of 2022, a 4.5% growth rate.

Total loan growth of $117.2 million or 13.6% during the year of 2022 and $30.6 million or 3.2% during the fourth quarter of the year, an annualized growth rate of 12.8%.

Key credit quality metrics continue to be strong with 2022 net loan recoveries of $361 thousand , non-performing assets of 0.35%, and past due loans of 0.06% at year-end 2022.

Investment advisory revenue of $1.033 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.479 million for the year of 2022, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year. Assets under management (AUM) were $558.8 million at December 31, 2022 , up from $529.5 at September 30, 2022 .

Increased cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, the 84 th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Full-service banking office opened in Rock Hill, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.043 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 compared to $3.919 million and $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.951 million and $0.52 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase in net income of 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% on a linked quarter basis. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (PTPPE) in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.184 million compared to fourth quarter of 2021 PTPPE of $4.912 million and third quarter 2022 PTPPE of $5.050 million, an increase of 5.5% year-over-year and 2.7% on a linked quarter. Income related to PPP loans, including interest and deferred fees, was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

First Community Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/First Community Corporation) (PRNewswire)

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $14.613 million compared to $15.465 million in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.92 for 2022 compared to $2.05 in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 PTPPE were $18.259 million compared to $19.982 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. It should be noted that total income related to interest and deferred fees on PPP loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved an increased cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.14 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of January 31, 2023. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to increase our cash dividend which has continued uninterrupted for 84 consecutive quarters."

As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the company's 7,577,912 shares outstanding on December 31, 2022. Under the repurchase plan, the company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.63%, 13.45%, and 14.49%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2021 of 8.45%, 13.97%, and 15.15%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.45% compared to 13.97% at December 31, 2021. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.21% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 6.03% at September 30, 2022 and 8.00% as of December 31, 2021. The TCE ratio, excluding the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL), increased during the fourth quarter to 8.01% compared to 7.90% as of September 30, 2022 and 7.80% at December 31, 2021.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter from $13.03 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $13.59 per share as of December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCL, TBV per share increased in the quarter from $17.43 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $17.86 per share as of December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

The company's asset quality remains strong. The non-performing assets were 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.36% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets were $5.8 million at year-end 2022, relatively flat on a linked quarter. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.06% at year-end 2022, compared to 0.04% at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022 the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $13 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2022 of $361 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 4.47% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2022 compared to 4.90% on a linked quarter and 6.27% at the end of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $30.6 million which is an annualized growth rate of 12.8%. Year-to-date through December 31, 2022, loan growth was $117.2 million which is a 13.6% annual growth rate. Commercial loan production was $51.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $257.9 million for the year of 2022. First Community Bank President Ted Nissen noted, "New loan production was lower in the fourth quarter of 2022; however, draws on unfunded commercial construction loans were up significantly during the quarter which contributed to the overall growth in loan outstandings. As we move into 2023, we expect some softening of loan demand which will likely be offset somewhat by lower payoffs."

At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $1.385 billion compared to $1.361 billion at December 31, 2021, an annual growth rate of 1.8%. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $44.0 million, during 2022 to $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.237 billion at December 31, 2021, a 3.6 % annual growth rate. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, increased 26.8% during 2022, to $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, total deposits decreased to $1.385 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.436 billion at September 30, 2022. Pure deposits were $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.326 billion at September 30, 2022. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $73.7 million at September 30, 2022. Costs of deposits increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.25% in the fourth quarter from 0.09% in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of funds also increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.14% in the third quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been our low cost deposit base. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we began to experience pressure on interest rates for interest bearing deposits as a result of the rapidly rising rate environment, although we were able to lag those increases earlier in the year. As expected, total deposits declined during this period of quantitative tightening. Since June 30, 2022, total deposits have decreased by 5.7% ($83.6 million). We have augmented our funding with short term borrowings."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the year of 2022 increased 5.9% to $47.9 million compared to $45.3 million for the year of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $12.8 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 4.5%. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.29% in the third quarter of the year.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2.513 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.673 million in the third quarter of the year and $3.626 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total non-interest income, for the year of 2022 was $11.569 million, compared to 2021 non-interest income of $13.904 million.

Gain on sale revenues in the mortgage line of business were $290 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 unchanged on a linked quarter and down from $1.039 million year-over-year. Total gain-on-sale revenues for the mortgage line of business in 2022 were $1.900 million compared to $4.319 million for the year of 2021. Total mortgage loan production decreased 37.7% in 2022 compared to 2021. Mr. Crapps noted, "The year of 2022 was extremely challenging for the mortgage industry and our mortgage line of business. Production in 2022 has been impacted by rapidly rising rates and low housing inventory and a 53% reduction in refinance activity compared to 2021. As we have previously disclosed, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans during the year. As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue. We have also increased focus on construction lending where demand has remained more constant."

Mr. Crapps continued, "Although still strong, revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business and related AUM have been affected by the stock market performance during 2022." Revenue in the investment advisory line of business was $1.033 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.053 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.121 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue in 2022 was $4.479 million compared to $3.995 million in 2021, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year. AUM ended 2022 at $558.8 million compared to $529.5 million at September 30, 2022 and $650.9 million at year-end 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $10.694 million, up $277 thousand over non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense was up $317 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to increased incentive accruals for greater than target performance and the acquisition of additional mortgage lenders in the third quarter and higher mortgage production in the fourth quarter. There was an increase in marketing and public relations expenses of $126 thousand in the fourth quarter related to more frequent media placements and the development and production of new marketing initiatives. Other real estate expenses were up $194 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to a write down on an OREO property and the accrued real estate taxes for a non-accrual loan. These expense increases were offset by a decrease in Other expense of $311 thousand during the fourth quarter, a more typical level compared to the third quarter which had higher fees related to some legal, professional, recruiting, and consulting expenses.

Other

On October 20, 2022, the company opened a full-service banking office in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Earlier in 2022, the Company entered this market with the launch of a Loan Production Office.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















As of



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2022 2022 2022 2022 2021













Total Assets

$ 1,672,946 $ 1,651,829 $ 1,684,824 $ 1,652,279 $ 1,584,508 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

12,937 17,244 76,918 68,169 47,049 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

228,701 233,301 233,730 - - Investments Available-for-Sale

331,862 338,350 337,254 577,820 564,839 Other Investments at Cost

4,191 1,929 1,929 1,879 1,785 Total Investment Securities

564,754 573,580 572,913 579,699 566,624 Loans Held for Sale

1,779 1,758 4,533 12,095 7,120 Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

219 238 250 269 1,467 Non-PPP Loans

980,638 949,972 916,082 875,528 862,235 Total Loans

980,857 950,210 916,332 875,797 863,702 Allowance for Loan Losses

11,336 11,315 11,220 11,063 11,179 Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

761 801 840 879 919 Total Deposits

1,385,382 1,436,256 1,468,975 1,430,748 1,361,291 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

68,743 73,659 71,800 68,060 54,216 Federal Funds Purchased

22,000 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

50,000 - - - - Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Shareholders' Equity

118,361 114,145 117,592 125,380 140,998













Book Value Per Common Share

15.62 15.07 $ 15.54 $ 16.59 $ 18.68 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

13.59 13.03 $ 13.50 $ 14.53 $ 16.62 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other 17.86 17.43 $ 17.00 $ 16.52 $ 16.18 Comprehensive Income (Loss)











Equity to Assets

7.08 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 7.59 % 8.90 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) 6.21 % 6.03 % 6.12 % 6.71 % 8.00 % TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 8.01 % 7.90 % 7.59 % 7.56 % 7.80 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

70.93 % 66.28 % 62.69 % 62.06 % 63.97 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

70.80 % 66.16 % 62.38 % 61.21 % 63.45 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

1.16 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.29 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.63 % 8.53 % 8.34 % 8.43 % 8.45 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.45 % 13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % Total Capital Ratio

14.49 % 14.49 % 14.57 % 15.03 % 15.15 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.45 % 13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 145,578 $ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 156,914 $ 153,620 $ 149,130 $ 146,618 $ 144,097 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 145,578 $ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits























Average Balances:

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021













Average Total Assets

$ 1,677,109 $ 1,593,657

$ 1,652,946 $ 1,520,358 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

969,015 880,026

920,379 888,973 Average Investment Securities

568,833 532,392

570,552 456,805 Average Short-term Investments and CDs

24,869 78,089

50,450 73,387 Average Earning Assets

1,562,717 1,490,507

1,541,381 1,419,165 Average Deposits

1,416,915 1,363,235

1,417,618 1,292,727 Average Other Borrowings

131,470 77,098

100,722 77,158 Average Shareholders' Equity

115,480 140,180

121,881 137,866













Asset Quality:

As of



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 557 $ 596 $ 684 $ 1,668 $ 1,626 Substandard

6,082 6,539 6,710 7,849 7,872 Doubtful



- - - - Pass

974,218 943,075 908,938 866,280 854,204



$ 980,857 $ 950,210 $ 916,332 $ 875,797 $ 863,702 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 4,895 $ 4,875 $ 4,351 $ 148 $ 250 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

934 984 984 1,146 1,165 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

2 30 - 174 - Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 5,831 $ 5,889 $ 5,335 $ 1,468 $ 1,415 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$ 88 $ 91 $ 125 $ 1,393 $ 1,444

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021 Loans Charged-off

$ - $ 5

$ 4 $ 132 Overdrafts Charged-off

21 10

64 50 Loan Recoveries

(13) (223)

(365) (610) Overdraft Recoveries

(4) (5)

(12) (27) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ 4 $ (213)

$ (309) $ (455) Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

0.00 % (0.10 %)

(0.03 %) (0.05 %) 2 Annualized













FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





























INCOME STATEMENT DATA































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2022 2021

2022 2021

2022 2021

2022 2021

2022 2021



































Interest income

$ 15,057 $ 11,656

$ 13,352 $ 12,982

$ 11,513 $ 11,664

$ 11,195 $ 11,218

$ 51,117 $ 47,520

Interest expense

1,692 492

558 526

462 572

462 651

3,174 2,241

Net interest income

13,365 11,164

12,794 12,456

11,051 11,092

10,733 10,567

47,943 45,279

Provision for (release of) loan losses

25 (59)

18 49

(70) 168

(125) 177

(152) 335

Net interest income after provision

13,340 11,223

12,776 12,407

11,121 10,924

10,858 10,390

48,095 44,944

Non-interest income































Deposit service charges

190 262

243 257

262 212

265 246

960 977

Mortgage banking income

290 1,039

290 1,147

481 1,143

839 990

1,900 4,319

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 1,033 1,121

1,053 1,040

1,195 957

1,198 877

4,479 3,995

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

(74) 103

- 13

(45) -

- 77

(119) 193

Other non-recurring income

(2) 24

- 47

5 -

4 100

7 171

Other

1,076 1,077

1,087 1,060

1,111 1,106

1,068 1,006

4,342 4,249

Total non-interest income

2,513 3,626

2,673 3,564

3,009 3,418

3,374 3,296

11,569 13,904

Non-interest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,690 6,188

6,373 6,394

6,175 5,948

6,119 5,964

25,357 24,494

Occupancy

725 740

786 743

786 734

705 730

3,002 2,947

Equipment

351 347

331 336

329 338

332 275

1,343 1,296

Marketing and public relations

289 324

163 140

446 313

361 396

1,259 1,173

FDIC assessment

112 114

121 189

105 146

130 169

468 618

Other real estate expenses

213 (37)

19 58

29 55

47 29

308 105

Amortization of intangibles

40 40

39 52

40 52

39 57

158 201

Other

2,274 2,162

2,585 1,993

2,278 2,292

2,221 1,920

9,358 8,367

Total non-interest expense

10,694 9,878

10,417 9,905

10,188 9,878

9,954 9,540

41,253 39,201

Income before taxes

5,159 4,971

5,032 6,066

3,942 4,464

4,278 4,146

18,411 19,647

Income tax expense

1,116 1,052

1,081 1,318

812 921

789 891

3,798 4,182

Net income

$ 4,043 $ 3,919

$ 3,951 $ 4,748

$ 3,130 $ 3,543

$ 3,489 $ 3,255

$ 14,613 $ 15,465



































Per share data































Net income, basic

$ 0.54 $ 0.52

$ 0.52 $ 0.63

$ 0.42 $ 0.47

$ 0.46 $ 0.44

$ 1.94 $ 2.06

Net income, diluted

$ 0.53 $ 0.52

$ 0.52 $ 0.63

$ 0.41 $ 0.47

$ 0.46 $ 0.43

$ 1.92 $ 2.05



































Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,537,227 7,503,835

7,531,104 7,498,832

7,526,284 7,485,625

7,518,375 7,475,522

7,527,496 7,491,053

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,619,524 7,564,909

7,607,909 7,555,998

7,607,349 7,537,179

7,594,840 7,522,568

7,609,487 7,548,840

Shares outstanding period end

7,577,912 7,548,638

7,572,517 7,544,374

7,566,633 7,539,587

7,559,760 7,524,944

7,577,912 7,548,638



































Return on average assets

0.96 % 0.98 %

0.94 % 1.22 %

0.76 % 0.94 %

0.87 % 0.92 %

0.88 % 1.02 %

Return on average common equity

13.89 % 11.09 %

13.17 % 13.42 %

10.82 % 10.51 %

10.31 % 9.74 %

11.99 % 11.22 %

Return on average tangible common equity 16.03 % 12.48 %

15.14 % 15.10 %

12.48 % 11.89 %

11.63 % 11.01 %

13.73 % 12.65 %

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.39 % 2.97 %

3.26 % 3.43 %

2.90 % 3.17 %

2.87 % 3.20 %

3.11 % 3.19 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.42 % 3.01 %

3.29 % 3.47 %

2.93 % 3.20 %

2.91 % 3.23 %

3.14 % 3.23 %

Efficiency ratio1

66.53 % 66.74 %

66.78 % 61.56 %

71.60 % 67.50 %

69.93 % 69.16 %

68.60 % 66.09 %

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Three months ended December 31, 2022

Three months ended December 31, 2021



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 228 $ 1 1.74 %

$ 4,882 $ 254 20.64 %

Non-PPP loans 968,787 10,826 4.43 %

875,144 9,269 4.20 %

Total loans 969,015 10,827 4.43 %

880,026 9,523 4.29 %

Non-taxable securities 52,561 385 2.91 %

54,399 400 2.92 %

Taxable securities 516,272 3,599 2.77 %

477,993 1,696 1.41 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 24,869 246 3.92 %

78,081 37 0.19 %

Fed funds sold - - NA

8 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,562,717 15,057 3.82 %

1,490,507 11,656 3.10 %

Cash and due from banks 26,260





26,113





Premises and equipment 31,926





32,932





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,418





15,575





Other assets 52,102





39,639





Allowance for loan losses (11,314)





(11,109)





Total assets $ 1,677,109





$ 1,593,657























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 334,724 $ 135 0.16 %

$ 325,007 $ 44 0.05 %

Money market accounts 304,784 559 0.73 %

290,401 112 0.15 %

Savings deposits 162,876 37 0.09 %

141,745 20 0.06 %

Time deposits 135,882 144 0.42 %

155,333 194 0.50 %

Fed funds purchased 5,674 51 3.57 %

- - NA

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,310 148 0.80 %

62,134 19 0.12 %

Other short-term debt 37,522 370 3.91 %

- - NA

Other long-term debt 14,964 248 6.58 %

14,964 103 2.73 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,069,736 1,692 0.63 %

989,584 492 0.20 %

Demand deposits 478,649





450,749





Other liabilities 13,244





13,144





Shareholders' equity 115,480





140,180





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,677,109





$ 1,593,657























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.25 %





0.11 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.43 %





0.14 %

Net interest spread



3.19 %





2.90 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 13,364 3.39 %



$ 10,910 2.91 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 13,365 3.39 %



$ 11,164 2.97 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 13,485 3.42 %



$ 11,047 2.95 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 13,486 3.42 %



$ 11,301 3.01 %



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 336 $ 49 14.58 %

$ 36,837 $ 3,340 9.07 %

Non-PPP loans 920,043 39,185 4.26 %

852,136 36,331 4.26 %

Total loans 920,379 39,234 4.26 %

888,973 39,671 4.46 %

Non-taxable securities 52,501 1,525 2.90 %

54,771 1,564 2.86 %

Taxable securities 518,051 9,725 1.88 %

402,034 6,155 1.53 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 50,435 633 1.26 %

72,823 130 0.18 %

Fed funds sold 15 - 0.00 %

564 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,541,381 51,117 3.32 %

1,419,165 47,520 3.35 %

Cash and due from banks 27,034





23,668





Premises and equipment 32,274





33,780





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,476





15,649





Other assets 48,031





38,846





Allowance for loan losses (11,250)





(10,750)





Total assets $ 1,652,946





$ 1,520,358























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 336,115 $ 273 0.08 %

$ 303,633 $ 196 0.06 %

Money market accounts 308,473 943 0.31 %

273,005 471 0.17 %

Savings deposits 157,626 102 0.06 %

134,980 78 0.06 %

Time deposits 146,112 531 0.36 %

158,053 995 0.63 %

Fed funds purchased 1,496 53 3.54 %

- - NA

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,805 227 0.30 %

62,194 85 0.14 %

Other short-term debt 9,457 370 3.91 %

- - NA

Other long-term debt 14,964 675 4.51 %

14,964 416 2.78 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,049,048 3,174 0.30 %

946,829 2,241 0.24 %

Demand deposits 469,292





423,056





Other liabilities 12,725





12,607





Shareholders' equity 121,881





137,866





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,652,946





$ 1,520,358























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.13 %





0.13 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.21 %





0.16 %

Net interest spread



3.01 %





3.11 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 47,894 3.11 %



$ 41,939 3.03 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 47,943 3.11 %



$ 45,279 3.19 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 48,406 3.14 %



$ 42,436 3.07 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 48,455 3.14 %



$ 45,776 3.23 %



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 13.59

$ 13.03

$ 13.50

$ 14.53

$ 16.62

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.03



2.04



2.04



2.06



2.06

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 15.62

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

$ 18.68

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



6.21 %

6.03 %

6.12 %

6.71 %

8.00 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.87 %

0.88 %

0.86 %

0.88 %

0.90 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.08 %

6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Tangible book value per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2022



2022



2022



2022



2021

Tangible common equity per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(non‑GAAP)

$ 17.86

$ 17.43

$ 17.00

$ 16.52

$ 16.18

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss)



(2.24)



(2.36)



(1.46)



0.07



2.50

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 15.62

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

$ 18.68

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)































Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(non‑GAAP)



8.01 %

7.90 %

7.59 %

7.56 %

7.80 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss)



(0.93) %

(0.99) %

(0.61) %

0.03 %

1.10 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.08 %

6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %

Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022

2021

2022 2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on average tangible

common equity (non-GAAP) 16.03 % 12.48 % 15.14 % 15.10 % 12.48 % 11.89 % 11.63 % 11.01 % 13.73 % 12.65 % Effect to adjust for intangible

assets (2.14) % (1.39) % (1.97) % (1.68) % (1.66) % (1.38) % (1.32) % (1.27) % (1.74) % (1.43) % Return on average common

equity (GAAP) 13.89 % 11.09 % 13.17 % 13.42 % 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.31 % 9.74 % 11.99 % 11.22 %



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30, December 31, December 31, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2022



2022



2021

2022

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP) $ 5,184

$ 5,050

$ 4,912 $ 18,259 $ 19,982 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,141)



(1,099)



(993)

(3,646)

(4,517) Net Income (GAAP) $ 4,043

$ 3,951

$ 3,919 $ 14,613 $ 15,465







Three months ended Twelve months ended





December 31, December 31, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans



2022



2021





2022 2021 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.39 %



2.91 %





3.11 % 3.03 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.06





0.00 0.16 Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.39 %



2.97 %





3.11 % 3.19 %







Three months ended Twelve months ended





December 31, December 31, Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP Loans



2022



2021





2022 2021 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.42 %



2.95 %





3.14 % 3.07 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.06





0.00 0.16 Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)



3.42 %



3.01 %





3.14 % 3.23 %

Loans and loan growth



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

Growth

Dollars Annualized

Growth

Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 980,638

949,972

30,666

12.8 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0

0

0

0 % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 980,638 $ 949,972 $ 30,666

12.8 % PPP Loans



219

238

(19)

(31.7) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 980,857 $ 950,210 $ 30,647

12.8 %

Loans and loan growth



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Growth

Dollars Annualized

Growth

Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 980,638



862,235

118,403

13.7 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0

0

0 % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 980,638

$ 862,235 $ 118,403

13.7 % PPP Loans



219



1,467

(1,248)

(85.1) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 980,857

$ 863,702 $ 117,155

13.6 %

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

"Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.

"Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

