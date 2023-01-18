Fluitron Names Linh Austin President and Chief Executive Officer

IVYLAND, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluitron, a manufacturer of integrated hydrogen gas compression, storage, and dispensing systems, today announced the appointment of Linh Austin, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Austin is the former Chief Operating Officer of BayoTech and Regional Chief Executive Officer of McDermott International's Middle East and North Africa business. Fluitron is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a decarbonization-focused private equity firm.

Fluitron, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Austin brings more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry to Fluitron, including significant leadership experience directing US and international oil & gas businesses, hydrogen operations, P&L management, strategy, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). He has also led significant re-engineering initiatives, cost reductions, AI implementation, and energy transition efforts across multiple businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Linh to Fluitron as Chief Executive Officer," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara. "Linh is a proven energy industry leader with the vision and expertise necessary to build upon the successful enterprise Fluitron has established over the past 47 years and take the company into its next phase of growth and innovation as a leader in hydrogen gas handling."

"Linh has been a respected voice at the forefront of energy transition. We are delighted that he has chosen to bring his experience and passion to the leadership of Fluitron," added Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara Partners..

"I'm excited to be joining Fluitron as it establishes a world-class OEM platform to support the energy transition," Mr. Austin commented. "Fluitron has a rich history of tackling some of the toughest challenges in compression and pressure vessel development throughout its nearly fifty years of operation. As Chief Executive Officer, I strive to enable our leaders, people and partners to continue that spirit of innovation as we expand our product offerings."

As Regional CEO for McDermott International in the Middle East and North Africa, Mr. Austin was responsible for over $3 billion of business, and more than tripled the company's regional revenue in under six years while maintaining margins. Mr. Austin also previously held several leadership roles at BP in both the US and UK, including Global Strategy and IM Director, Director of Planning, Resource Unit Leader, and Project General Manager.

Mr. Austin currently serves as an independent director on the board of Russel Metals, Inc. and is on the board of advisors to ZDaly. He holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California Irvine and an MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

About Fluitron

Fluitron is a global leader in precision technology for clean energy. With over 45 years of experience, Fluitron has grown to become a trusted partner for industrial gas compression technologies. Setting the bar in creating equipment that safely handles hydrogen and other specialized gases, Fluitron has the expertise to deliver the technology critical to your mission. For more information, www.fluitron.com.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts:

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co.

arapartners@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fluitron, Inc.