InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Travel Case for Barbers & Stylists (DTI-148)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I needed a convenient and compact way to transport hairstyling implements when making house calls or offering services outside of the shop" said an inventor, from Canton, Mich., "so I invented the Convenient Travel Case For All. My design increases efficiency for professional barbers, stylist, tattoo artist, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for barbers or stylists to store and transport needed essentials while offering hairstyling services. It also enables the user to charge various hairstyling tools such as clippers, hair dryers, etc. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for barbers and stylists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

