World Future Energy Summit 2023: Sungrow Introduces New Innovations and Wins MESIA Solar Award

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, displayed its utility solution, the 1+X Modular Inverter, liquid cooled energy storage systems (ESS), commercial and residential innovations for the vibrant MENA solar and storage markets during this year's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. The Company also signed a total of 500 MW distribution agreements and won the MESIA Solar Award for the second year, further catalyzing local decarbonization and genuinely accelerating meeting the local carbon neutral goal. In addition, Mr. H. E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, toured Sungrow's booth.

A comprehensive PV and energy storage offerings

The MENA is one of the world's most famed solar hubs, and the requirement for solar inverter solutions is becoming more stringent. Meanwhile, energy storage, as an integral part of the transition to renewable energy, is in growing demand.

Tailored to utility-scale PV plants, Sungrow exhibited its latest offering , the 1+X Modular Inverter. It's an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. The product can be configured up to 8.8 MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible and easier operations and maintenance (O&M). The solution is resilient to sandy and scorching conditions, like the Arabian Desert.

Sungrow also offers forward-looking liquid cooled ESS, the PowerTitan and the PowerStack intended for the latest utility-scale and C&I storage applications respectively. The systems are designed based on Sungrow's Triple-E concept, namely electrochemical, electronics technology, and electrical grid support technology. Through liquid cooled thermal management, both storage systems have superior lifespans. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; therefore, increasing the overall system performance.

Sungrow's latest residential and C&I solutions on display are set to satisfy the urgent demand of the regional local communities to power life and business. Tailored for C&I installations, the commercial portfolio SG25/50/125CX-P2 combined with the optimizer, ensure higher yields and streamlined O&M. They are fully compatible with large-format modules. The high protection capacity of IP66 and C5 makes the inverter robust despite working on rooftops where they are vulnerable to harsh conditions in the long run. In addition, the cutting-edge residential 1-phase and 3-phase product portfolios and batteries, provide stable and sustainable clean power for more households.

Winner of MESIA Solar Award for consecutive two years

During the exhibition, Sungrow won the MESIA Solar Awards 2023 as the "Regional Technology Provider for Inverters", being the only company to win the award for two consecutive years. The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) is the largest solar industry association in the MENA region, representing over 150 international and local organizations. The award shows high recognition from the local authority and bears a strong testimonial to Sungrow's technical innovation as well as excellent local performance.

"We're delighted to win this honor among other distinguished applicants. We pledge to offer our customers more profitable and hassle-free solutions, and expand our presence in more untapped solar and storage markets with a professional local team," said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA Region in an executive interview by MESIA.

Forging 500 MW Distribution Agreements

Sungrow continues dominating MENA's residential and C&I markets through in-depth cooperation with its distinguished distributors. At WFES, Sungrow achieved 500 MW of distribution agreements with several renowned RE players in MENA, powering a wide range of distributed applications with a comprehensive product portfolio covering commercial and industrial, residential, and hybrid markets.

"Every one of Sungrow's product innovations is a progression towards a cleaner world. As the world's most bankable inverter brand, we're ready to embrace more opportunities and challenges that will take place in these vibrant MENA countries through teaming up with more partners," added Alvin Shi.

With a branch established in Dubai five years ago, Sungrow maintains the market-leading position. The Company continues to supply landmark projects including the 800 MW AI Kharsaah project in Qatar, which powered venues of the FIFA World Cup 2022 last December.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

