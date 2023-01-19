Axcelis Announces Multiple New Penetrations and Follow-on Shipments of Purion Power Series Implanters to Silicon Carbide Chipmakers Globally

BEVERLY, Mass. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced multiple new penetrations and follow-on shipments of the Purion Power Series™ ion implanter systems. The shipments were delivered to fabs throughout Asia, Europe and the US operated by leading SiC power device chipmakers. The models of Purion Power Series implanters purchased, including the Purion H200™ high current, Purion XE™ high energy and the Purion M™ medium current implanters, will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive industry EV applications.

"We forecast that the power device market will represent 35% to 40% of our systems shipments in 2022"

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "The silicon carbide power device market continues to grow rapidly, driven by the transition to electric vehicles. The Purion Power Series is the leader in this segment due to its highly differentiated features and process control capabilities that are enabling for power device applications. We forecast that the power device market will represent 35% to 40% of our systems shipments in 2022, and we expect this to grow further in 2023."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for shipments to customers, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

