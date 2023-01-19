Liminal BioSciences to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced that Bruce Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer at Liminal BioSciences is scheduled to present a company overview on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 10:30am (ET) during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 6-9, 2023.

The Company will be available for meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering,or by emailing our corporate contact using the information provided at the end of this press release.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing distinctive novel small molecule therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases using our drug discovery platform with a data-driven approach. The Company is currently developing GPR84 antagonists and OXER1 antagonists. In addition to these programs, the Company continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements include, among other things, our ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules and; the potential development of Liminal Biosciences' R&D programs. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include, but are not limited to, risks associated with general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of these risks, uncertainties and other risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the filings and reports the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian Securities Administrators, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings and reports Liminal Biosciences' may make from time to time. As a result of such risks, we cannot guarantee that any given forward-looking statement will materialize. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

