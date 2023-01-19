More Than Half of U.S. Adults Say Fully In-Office Workers Have Career Advantage Over Fully Remote Counterparts

New American Staffing Association and Harris Poll Survey Highlights U.S. Sentiment on Return to Office

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly six in 10 U.S. adults (56%) believe employees who work exclusively in-office have a competitive advantage over their fully remote counterparts when it comes to getting raises, bonuses, and promotions. However, despite this sentiment, less than half (48%) of workers report they are working completely in-person, 28% are working on a hybrid schedule, and 24% are fully remote.

The latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll also found that that 51% of women employees said they work fully on-site, compared with 44% of men. Furthermore, employed parents of children under the age of 18 were more likely to work a hybrid schedule (33% vs. 24%), while the majority of those without minor children work on site full-time (51% vs. 43%).

The study also measured worker attitudes in the current economic climate, which found

46% feel pressured to work during their time off

44% would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant they had greater freedom to work remotely

40% are worried about layoffs at their company in the next six months

"How, when, and where work will get done in the future is still an open question. Employers are trying to determine how hybrid and remote work affects productivity. And employees are trying to determine how the rise of hybrid and remote work is going to affect their careers, especially now that they're contending with economic uncertainty," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association. "One thing that is certain is that hybrid and remote work are here to stay for significant numbers of employees whose work could be done from home. For those workers who have jobs that require in-person work, the challenge for all employers is to create and maintain employee-centric organizations that embrace workplace and work schedule flexibility; equal opportunity for advancement; and open dialogues with employees about their needs, desires, and concerns."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of ASA from Oct. 27–31, 2022, among a total of 2,019 U.S. adults age 18 and older, of whom 1,140 were employed. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval of +/-2.8%. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Sweeney at 703-253-1151.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

