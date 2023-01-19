SENSIBLE HOT DOGS RAISES $11.99 MILLION TO REINVENT AMERICA'S STREET FOOD AND PUT 36 MINUTES BACK ON YOUR LIFE

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Hot Dogs (the "Company" or "Sensible"), an innovative plant-based hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food, is pleased to announce that, to date, it has raised $11,990,000 in non-brokered private financings. Sensible went public on the NEO Exchange on December 22, 2022, under the trading symbol "HOTD", Sensible Meats Inc. (NEO: HOTD).

Sensible Meats Inc. Corporate Logo (PRNewswire)

"Sensible has attracted start-up capital to fuel its food innovation and go-to-market strategy. The Company is well capitalized to launch its operations with goals to disrupt the hot dog market. We've taken out all the not-so-great ingredients from the hot dog that are infamously mysterious and created a healthier and tastier frank. The revolution in nutrition, taste, and reduced environmental impact starts with us," commented Shawn Balaghi, CEO of the Company.

According to The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), Americans consume about 20 billion hot dogs every year. Yes, that much.

Further statistics by the NHDSC reveal how Americans feel about this treat:

95% of American homes eat hot dogs

The average U.S. resident consumes about 70 hot dogs per year

U.S. soldiers around the world consumed 2.4 million hot dogs in 2020

Statista also records that:

In 2020, 255.28 million Americans ate hot dogs

About 261.42 million Americans will consume hot dogs in 2024

Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

The global plant-based hot dog market grew substantially in 2022, with an estimated market value of $599.2 Million USD and revenues increasing by more than 20% year on year. This market is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 19.9%, reaching a market value of $1.99 Billion USD in 2032 ( Future Market Insights ).

The plant-based meat market is expected to generate revenue of $15.7 Billion USD by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.7%. The global market was estimated to be valued at $7.9 Billion USD in 2022. Plant-based food products are gaining widespread popularity. The plant-based trend continues to grow, encouraging people to eat more fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds ( MarketsandMarkets ).

"The current meat, dairy, egg, and seafood industries from source to sale cause tremendous suffering, are highly unsustainable, and contribute to a wide range of lifestyle diseases. Sensible aims at a healthier, more sustainable, and more humane food option for consumers," commented Mr. Balaghi.

About Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD)

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food. The Company's goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world's tastiest, healthiest, and smartest hot dog.

