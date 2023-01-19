TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
- Net revenues was US$232.7 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,020.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Loss from operations was US$32.9 million, compared to loss from operations of US$108.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$4.5 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$67.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to TAL was US$51.6 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$99.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$23.2 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$58.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.08. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,040.5 million as of November 30, 2022, compared to US$2,708.7 million as of February 28, 2022.
Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022
- Net revenues was US$750.8 million, compared to net revenues of US$3,849.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Loss from operations was US$46.3 million, compared to loss from operations of US$615.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$35.9 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$440.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to TAL was US$96.2 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$1,028.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$14.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$853.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.15. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02.
Financial Data——Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2023
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2021
2022
Pct. Change
Net revenues
1,020,932
232,681
(77.2 %)
Loss from operations
(108,429)
(32,882)
(69.7 %)
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(67,611)
(4,540)
(93.3 %)
Net loss attributable to TAL
(99,368)
(51,579)
(48.1 %)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL
(58,550)
(23,237)
(60.3 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic
(0.15)
(0.08)
(47.3 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted
(0.15)
(0.08)
(47.3 %)
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
(0.09)
(0.04)
(59.7 %)
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
(0.09)
(0.04)
(59.7 %)
Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2021
2022
Pct. Change
Net revenues
3,849,755
750,786
(80.5 %)
Loss from operations
(615,160)
(46,314)
(92.5 %)
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(440,463)
35,931
(108.2 %)
Net loss attributable to TAL
(1,027,992)
(96,195)
(90.6 %)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL
(853,295)
(13,950)
(98.4 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic
(1.60)
(0.15)
(90.6 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted
(1.60)
(0.15)
(90.6 %)
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
(1.33)
(0.02)
(98.4 %)
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to TAL
(1.33)
(0.02)
(98.4 %)
"Although the revenue of this quarter was affected by exchange rate fluctuations and seasonality,our new business has maintained the momentum of continuous development " said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Peng added: "We expect to continue our development in the fourth quarter, enhancing the value that we deliver to our customers while further refining our operating efficiency to strengthen our competitive position and drive sustainable, long-term growth of our business."
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
Net Revenues
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$232.7 million, representing a 77.2% decrease from US$1,020.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$266.3 million, representing a 76.6% decrease from US$1,139.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$238.0 million, representing a 78.3% decrease from US$1,098.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Cost of revenues decreased by 80.2% to US$103.0 million from US$519.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 80.9% to US$99.4 million, from US$519.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 74.3% to US$70.4 million from US$273.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 75.3% to US$63.8 million, from US$258.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 69.0% to US$93.0 million from US$300.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 72.7% to US$74.8 million, from US$274.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 30.6% to US$28.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 from US$40.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$46.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 74.1% to US$129.7 million from US$501.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was US$32.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$108.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$4.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$67.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
Other Income/(Expense)
Other expense was US$32.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to other income of US$9.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on Long-term investment was US$0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$25.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Net Loss attributable to TAL Education Group
Net loss attributable to TAL was US$51.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$99.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$23.2 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$58.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.08 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of November 30, 2022, the Company had US$1,860.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,179.6 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,638.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,070.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2022.
Deferred Revenue
As of November 30, 2022, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$270.8 million, compared to US$187.7 million as of February 28, 2022.
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2023
Net Revenues
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$750.8 million, representing an 80.5% decrease from US$3,849.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$818.8 million, an 81.7% decrease from US$4,480.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$736.6 million, an 82.9% decrease from US$4,305.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Cost of revenues decreased by 84.6% to US$308.6 million from US$2,005.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 85.0% to US$300.1 million from US$2,004.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 79.4% to US$208.5 million from US$1,014.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 80.5% to US$185.5 million from US$951.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 69.5% to US$301.6 million from US$987.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 71.4% to US$250.9 million from US$877.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 52.9% to US$82.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 from US$174.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$472.4 million for the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 76.0% to US$442.1 million from US$1,844.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
(Loss)/Income from Operations
Loss from operations was US$46.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$615.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$35.9 million, compared to US$440.5 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in the same period of the prior year.
Other Income/(Expense)
Other expense was US$84.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to other income of US$17.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$6.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$178.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$9.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$367.1 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.
Net Loss Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net loss attributable to TAL was US$96.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$1,028.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$14.0 million, compared to US$853.3 million Non-GAAP loss attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.15 in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 19, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on January 19, 2023).
Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3278c68d351148b985b566d3f1215a12.
Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
For further information, please contact:
Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: ir@tal.com
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
February 28,
As of
November 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,638,189
$ 1,860,877
Restricted cash-current
755,646
297,405
Short-term investments
1,070,535
1,179,600
Inventory
21,830
30,183
Amounts due from related parties-current
919
393
Income tax receivables
19,504
27
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
122,753
134,796
Total current assets
3,629,376
3,503,281
Restricted cash-non-current
287,951
149,950
Property and equipment, net
281,226
272,639
Deferred tax assets
6,747
3,422
Rental deposits
10,770
14,894
Intangible assets, net
1,696
560
Land use right, net
217,708
190,647
Goodwill
-
159
Amounts due from related parties- non-current
77
-
Long-term investments
414,487
467,256
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
5,418
4,694
Operating lease right-of-use assets
227,072
149,326
Total assets
$ 5,082,528
$ 4,756,828
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 89,838
$ 69,809
Deferred revenue-current
187,718
270,111
Amounts due to related parties-current
205
104
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
558,718
474,119
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
66,105
41,326
Total current liabilities
902,584
855,469
Deferred revenue-non-current
14
686
Deferred tax liabilities
1,680
3,323
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
175,988
118,063
Total liabilities
1,080,266
977,541
Equity
Class A common shares
167
169
Class B common shares
49
49
Treasury Stock
-
(6)
Additional paid-in capital
4,358,265
4,374,276
Statutory reserve
154,362
150,749
Accumulated deficit
(544,309)
(636,891)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
61,617
(83,118)
Total TAL Education Group's equity
4,030,151
3,805,228
Noncontrolling interest
(27,889)
(25,941)
Total equity
4,002,262
3,779,287
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,082,528
$ 4,756,828
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net revenues
$ 1,020,932
$ 232,681
$ 3,849,755
$ 750,786
Cost of revenues (note 1)
519,483
102,955
2,005,252
308,645
Gross profit
501,449
129,726
1,844,503
442,141
Operating expenses (note 1)
Selling and marketing
273,629
70,398
1,014,666
208,524
General and administrative
299,963
92,972
987,595
301,628
Impairment loss on intangible
assets and goodwill
46,247
-
472,437
-
Total operating expenses
619,839
163,370
2,474,698
510,152
Government subsidies
9,961
762
15,035
21,697
Loss from operations
(108,429)
(32,882)
(615,160)
(46,314)
Interest income
12,747
15,979
84,644
41,487
Interest expense
(1,821)
-
(7,871)
-
Other income/(expense)
9,520
(32,022)
17,611
(84,526)
Gain from disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
9,550
Impairment loss on long-term
-
(215)
(178,063)
(6,825)
Loss before income tax expense
(87,983)
(49,140)
(698,839)
(86,628)
Income tax expense
(25,562)
(2,756)
(367,120)
(9,559)
Income from equity method
6,423
280
10,471
801
Net loss
(107,122)
(51,616)
(1,055,488)
(95,386)
Add: Net loss/(income)
7,754
37
27,496
(809)
Total net loss attributable to
$ (99,368)
$ (51,579)
$ (1,027,992)
$ (96,195)
Net loss per common share
Basic
$ (0.46)
$ (0.24)
$ (4.79)
$ (0.45)
Diluted
(0.46)
(0.24)
(4.79)
(0.45)
Net loss per ADS (note 2)
Basic
$ (0.15)
$ (0.08)
$ (1.60)
$ (0.15)
Diluted
(0.15)
(0.08)
(1.60)
(0.15)
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
214,672,624
211,617,052
214,619,651
212,770,824
Diluted
214,672,624
211,617,052
214,619,651
212,770,824
Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended November 30,
Ended November 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Cost of revenues
$262
$3,549
$996
$8,529
Selling and marketing expenses
15,008
6,637
63,440
23,014
General and administrative expenses
25,548
18,156
110,261
50,702
Total
$40,818
$28,342
$174,697
$82,245
Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
Comprehensive LOSS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net loss
$ (107,122)
$ (51,616)
$ (1,055,488)
$ (95,386)
Other comprehensive
6,053
(24,634)
(17,796)
(141,372)
Comprehensive loss
(101,069)
(76,250)
(1,073,284)
(236,758)
Add: Comprehensive loss
8,106
(776)
27,855
(4,172)
Comprehensive loss
$ (92,963)
$ (77,026)
$ (1,045,429)
$ (240,930)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months
Ended November 30,
For the Nine Months
2021
2022
2021
2022
Cost of revenues
$ 519,483
$ 102,955
$ 2,005,252
$ 308,645
Share-based compensation expense
262
3,549
996
8,529
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
519,221
99,406
2,004,256
300,116
Selling and marketing expenses
273,629
70,398
1,014,666
208,524
Share-based compensation expense
15,008
6,637
63,440
23,014
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
258,621
63,761
951,226
185,510
General and administrative
299,963
92,972
987,595
301,628
Share-based compensation expense
25,548
18,156
110,261
50,702
Non-GAAP general and
274,415
74,816
877,334
250,926
Operating costs and expenses
1,139,322
266,325
4,479,950
818,797
Share-based compensation expense
40,818
28,342
174,697
82,245
Non-GAAP operating costs and
1,098,504
237,983
4,305,253
736,552
Loss from operations
(108,429)
(32,882)
(615,160)
(46,314)
Share based compensation expenses
40,818
28,342
174,697
82,245
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from
(67,611)
(4,540)
(440,463)
35,931
Net loss attributable to TAL
(99,368)
(51,579)
(1,027,992)
(96,195)
Share based compensation expenses
40,818
28,342
174,697
82,245
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to
$ (58,550)
$ (23,237)
$ (853,295)
$ (13,950)
Net loss per ADS
Basic
$ (0.15)
$ (0.08)
$ (1.60)
$ (0.15)
Diluted
(0.15)
(0.08)
(1.60)
(0.15)
Non-GAAP Net loss per ADS
Basic
$ (0.09)
$ (0.04)
$ (1.33)
$ (0.02)
Diluted
(0.09)
(0.04)
(1.33)
(0.02)
ADSs used in calculating net loss
Basic
644,017,872
634,851,156
643,858,953
638,312,472
Diluted
644,017,872
634,851,156
643,858,953
638,312,472
ADSs used in calculating Non-
Basic
644,017,872
634,851,156
643,858,953
638,312,472
Diluted
644,017,872
634,851,156
643,858,953
638,312,472
SOURCE TAL Education Group