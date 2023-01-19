W. P. Carey Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 25 Years as a Publicly Traded Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, rang the Closing Bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, January 18 to celebrate 25 years as a publicly traded company.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey said: "We're honored to ring the Closing Bell as we celebrate the first of many company milestones this year. In addition to commemorating 25 years as a publicly traded company, this year marks 50 years since our company's founding. Throughout our long history, we've remained steadfast in our Founder Wm. Polk Carey's commitments to delivering long-term value to our shareholders by Investing for the Long Run® and giving back to our communities through Doing Good While Doing Well®. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come, which is all thanks to our dedicated and talented team members past and present – many of whom joined us at the Closing Bell ceremony."

W. P. Carey was founded by Wm. Polk Carey in 1973 to create an investment vehicle for net lease commercial real estate assets. In 1998, W. P. Carey began trading on the NYSE and in 2012, the company converted to a REIT, expanding its access to institutional capital. Today, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest U.S. REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,428 net lease properties covering approximately 175 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of September 30, 2022. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

