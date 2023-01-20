Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally Financial Press Room at https://media.ally.com

Ally Financial Investor Relations website at https://ally.com/about/investor/

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd3ab0a9025b45ad871d83f9cfab7ec5. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 10.5 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 22,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

peter.gilchrist@ally.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ally Financial