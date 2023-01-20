LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Friday, February 3, 2023

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemistry industry, will announce its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, February 3, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Friday, February 3, 2023

11:00 a.m. ET

Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

Participant/Guest toll-free: 1-877-407-8029

Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029

Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation Slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET February 3 until March 3, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 1-877-660-6853

Toll: 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13734290

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries