Leidos Awarded Task Orders Totaling $1.5 Billion to Support Social Security Administration

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded two new task orders under the IT Support Services Contract II (ITSSC2) by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, time and material task orders will provide systems and infrastructure support for the SSA's Deputy Commissioner of Systems (DCS) and the Office of Systems Operations and Hardware Engineering (OSOHE). Each award has a base period of performance with five one-year options and one six-month option. The awards hold a combined estimated value of $1.5 billion if all options are exercised.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to continue our work with the SSA and provide innovative solutions along their IT modernization journey," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "These awards will allow us to extend our current support into new areas such as IT infrastructure and programmatic support. We look forward to leveraging our experience and intimate understanding of SSA's business to position the agency for the future."

Through these contracts, Leidos will provide software systems and services support for the DCS, including lifecycle software improvement and web/interface design. Leidos will also provide the OSOHE with planning, implementation, operation and maintenance for its computer systems, enterprise IT infrastructure and application service.

For nearly three decades, Leidos has supported the SSA's mission to provide financial protection for countless Americans. Previously, Leidos supported the SSA under its earlier ITSSC contract, which provided support in the areas of development, testing, maintenance, data base administration, document management, strategic planning, and project management services.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact: Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850 duenasml@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

dohenyt@leidos.com

Lauren Reddington

(703) 431-4612

lauren.a.reddington@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos