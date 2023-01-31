3iQ Introduces Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIOTM) for Institutional Investors

The Global Trailblazer Continues Its Commitment to Advance the Standards of Digital Asset Management

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), a global trusted leader in digital asset investments, has launched an Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIOTM). This innovative solution is designed to help institutional investors navigate the rapidly growing digital asset economy.

In traditional finance, an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer, or OCIO, assumes full or partial investment management duties for third-party firms like asset managers, wealth managers, RIAs, family offices, or institutional investors. Firms typically delegate to an OCIO if they lack the internal resources or infrastructure to effectively make investment decisions or are in search of better risk management and fiduciary oversight.

As the digital asset investment ecosystem evolves, institutional investors are faced with new challenges and complexities. 3iQ's OCIOTM is specifically designed to help institutional investors navigate this emerging asset class. By collaborating with clients, 3iQ has developed a tailored solution that addresses their needs from both a strategic, service, and investment perspective.

With OCIOTM, investors gain access to a comprehensive suite of services that include:

Education and Strategic Planning including customized executive education programs; dedicated support and advisory services; market research and intelligence; and

Investment Advisory including investment policy and strategic asset allocation design; evaluation and selection of third-party investment managers; service provider due diligence; and

Managed Account Platform (QMAP) including access to a carefully selected menu of proprietary and independent managers and passive/active investment strategies; bespoke portfolio construction; and ongoing monitoring and risk management oversight.

As an investment fiduciary, 3iQ prioritizes their clients' best interests. The global leader has an established history of delivering industry firsts in digital asset investing with regulatory oversight which include launching North America's first exchange-listed Bitcoin and Ether Funds, and the Middle East's first exchange-listed Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai. The digital asset manager has crypto funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as a separately managed account (SMA) and model portfolio solutions in the United States.

3iQ built a foundation that started in Canada, and it continues to innovate and prudently bridge digital assets to traditional finance across the globe.

Quotes:

Pascal St-Jean, President of 3iQ, said: "We believe the breadth and capabilities of our OCIO is unmatched and unlike any the digital asset industry or traditional finance has seen. This solution addresses a significant void in advancing digital assets which we feel expands and strengthens the bridge to institutions, traditional finance, and beyond."

Louis LaValle, Managing Director, 3iQ, said: "Our OCIO is a natural extension of our team's deep expertise and experience across both digital assets and traditional finance. Traditional OCIO services are among the fastest growing segments in asset management, and a critical need exists for this investment function in digital assets. As an investment fiduciary—and with our deep organizational resources and infrastructure—we believe we're well-positioned to make a positive impact that is sorely sought."

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

