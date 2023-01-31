Epson to Exhibit SCARA and 6-Axis Robot Solutions at ATX West 2023

Epson Robots Will Showcase High-Power-Density GX-Series Robots and Integrated Solutions for Automation Professionals

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at ATX West, the leading annual automation technology show, in booth #4432.

What: Epson solutions help satisfy the needs of automation users who require the highest levels of performance in the medical device, electronics and consumer electronics markets. At ATX West, Epson will demonstrate its high-tech automation solutions, including:

High-power-density GX-Series SCARA robots with patented GYROPLUS Technology, designed for complex and demanding tasks

Compact, high-performance 6-Axis robots, optimized for flexibility and reliability

No-code, easy-to-use RC+® Express application development software for simple and effective integration

Event attendees will also have a chance to experience demos of Epson's integrated IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding System, including machine vision and parts handling.

When: ATX West will take place February 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and February 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

Where: Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.; Epson booth #4432

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the GX-Series SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/gx-scara-robot-series. For more information on RC+ Express industrial automation software, please visit https://epson.com/no-code-industrial-automation-robot-programming-software. For more information on the IntelliFlex Parts Feeding System, please visit https://epson.com/robots-intelliflex-parts-feeding.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

