Jopari Solutions and Veradigm collaborate to provide Electronic Claim & Attachment solutions for Veradigm Payerpath™ Customers

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, Inc., today announced their partnership with Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts, to provide electronic medical claim and attachment solutions to customers using Payerpath for the processing of Property & Casualty billing. Veradigm Payerpath, an award-winning revenue cycle solution and interoperability platform, delivers financial, administrative and clinical workflows that connect and empower providers, health plans and patients across the U.S.

"Jopari is excited to partner with Veradigm and incorporate our solutions into Payerpath. Veradigm has an exceptional market reputation, and they are well known for providing solutions to help independent practices improve outcomes and that's at the core of what we do," said Jennifer Nereu, SVP of Strategic Partners at Jopari Solutions.

This collaboration expands Jopari's medical provider network footprint with connecting Payerpath providers to over 800 Health Care Payers. Jopari's online portal provides medical providers with unique capabilities allowing them to view and process medical claims and attachments rapidly, efficiently, and effectively.

"We're thrilled to be working with Jopari Solutions", said Tom Langan, Veradigm President and Chief Commercial Officer. "They have a phenomenal rules-based claims processing platform, are compliant with all the federal and state regulations, and their teams are exceptional and very easy to do business with. These advanced P&C focused solutions will help our Payerpath customers streamline the reimbursement cycle, ensuring claims and attachments are processed timely and accurately at first submission."

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com

