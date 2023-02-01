MyFitnessPal Encourages "Less Sweet, More Heart" for Heart Health Month

The globe's number 1 food tracking and nutrition app is shining a light on sugar consumption and uncovering hidden sugars in foods across the world

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the comprehensive nutrition and fitness tracking app, is encouraging people to dial back the sweets and pump up heart health as they launch the Less Sweet, More Heart campaign for February's Heart Health Month. In four of the top five sugar-logging countries - Australia, Canada, U.K., and U.S. - MyFitnessPal is commemorating the global focus on heart health with giant heart-shaped sugar structures in major cities including Sydney, Toronto, London and Miami. Knowing that more than 50% of people surveyed worldwide said they want to decrease their sugar consumption, MyFitnessPal is also sharing low sugar recipes, meal ideas and simple sugar swaps available now on the free app.

"Even those of us who don't think we have a sweet tooth would be surprised by how much sugar we're consuming. A lot of the foods we enjoy every day have a surprising amount of hidden sugar," explains Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "Tracking is a great way to gain a better understanding of just how much sugar is in the foods you're eating, and we're sharing some simple swaps and ideas that can help keep that amount in the healthy recommended range."

According to the American Heart Association, an average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar per day, which is nearly three times more than the recommended amount. Much of that comes from food that contains hidden sugar, including those foods regularly touted as "healthy" such as flavored yogurts and oatmeals. To add to the confusion, there are an estimated 50 different names for sugar and sweeteners that can be found on nutrition labels. To take the guesswork out of the equation, tracking food with the free MyFitnessPal app will accurately provide a quick snapshot of daily sugar intake along with longer-term trends.

Other ways MyFitnessPal is pumping up Heart Health this month:

Smart Sugar Swaps

MyFitnessPal nutritionists and dieticians have created a list of simple and quick daily sugar swaps that can easily be implemented and ultimately add up to major health changes (check out #MFPSugarSwaps for even more inspiration).

Swap flavored yogurt for plain Greek yogurt topped with one teaspoon honey and fresh fruit. Not only is sugar decreased but fiber and protein are increased. If eaten daily, this swap can potentially save 14,600 calories, or four pounds, in a year.

Opt for plain rolled or steel oats over flavored oatmeal. Jazz up this breakfast staple with spices like cinnamon and fresh fruits like chopped apples. If eaten daily, this swap can potentially save 16,060 calories, or four-and-a-half pounds, in a year.

Small snacks can contain a lot of added sugar. Some snack bars contain up to 14 grams of added sugar, which is the equivalent of 3.5 sugar cubes. Try replacing this on-the-go fuel with brands that tout no added sugar. This swap can potentially save up to 20,440 calories, or six pounds, in a year.

Sugar Smarts Survey

MyFitnessPal recently surveyed over 4,300 people in the four countries and discovered some surprising findings including:

Over 50% of people surveyed said sugar is the number one thing they're trying to eat less of

Over a third of people surveyed said they had no idea how many calories are in one teaspoon of sugar, in fact only 20% of Americans answered correctly: one teaspoon of sugar contains 16 calories.

People can test their own Sugar Smarts with an eye-opening online quiz , visit MyFitnessPal's app to learn more about the "Less Sweet, More Heart" campaign and find inspiration for low sugar meals and simple sugar swaps to try this month. The free app is also available for download via App Store and Google Play .

