ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS PRESENCE IN EUROPE WITH OPENING OF LONDON OFFICE

Industry veteran Telmo Valido joins as Partner to co-lead the London-based team

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, announced the opening of its new office located in London, U.K. to support the Firm's efforts to pursue European investment opportunities. One Rock hired industry veteran Telmo Valido as a Partner to co-lead and grow the London-based team with Kurt Beyer, a Partner formerly based in New York who relocated to the London office. Jeremy Xia, a Principal from the New York office, relocated to London along with Kurt to foster continuity of the Firm's culture and investment activity in London. The Firm also hired Lukas Zeitlberger, formerly of Metric Capital, as a London-based Principal.

Over the years, One Rock has grown its presence and deal activity in European markets, completing several corporate carve-outs of North American assets from Europe-based parent companies, as well as multiple European add-on acquisitions. Most recently, One Rock acquired Prefere Resins, the Germany-based pan-European manufacturer of adhesive resins and formulations.

"The establishment of One Rock's presence in London is intended to bolster our European investment activity as well as oversight of our portfolio company operations across the region, and Telmo is the ideal leader for our efforts in Europe," said One Rock Managing Partner, Tony W. Lee. "The London office marks a logical step in One Rock's growth," added One Rock Partner, Kurt Beyer. "This should enhance our access to the compelling investment opportunities we aim to offer our investors."

"One Rock has considerable experience executing complex investments, and I am excited to advance these efforts in the European markets," said Mr. Valido. Mr. Valido joins One Rock from Hudson Advisors, an investment advisor to the Lone Star Funds, where he focused on large-cap LBOs across Europe and led investments in complex transactions in the building materials, chemicals and packaging industries.

