ST. THOMAS UNIVERSITY ASSEMBLES COMMITTEE, PARTNERS WITH KORN FERRY IN A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR STU COLLEGE OF LAW'S NEW DEAN

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) has begun the search for its next College of Law Dean. The national search will be conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, and an advisory committee. The Dean Search Committee consists of the following members:

Dan Dolan , Chair, who is a STU Board of Trustees Member & Chair, STU College of Law Board of Advisor

Gordon Butler , Vice-Chair, STU Law Professor

Paul Garcia , STU Board of Trustees Member

Herman Russomanno , STU College of Law Board of Advisors Member

The Honorable Lody Jean

John Makdisi , STU College of Law Interim Dean

Gregory Dickinson , STU Law Professor

Roza Pati , STU Law Professor

Benjamin Priester , STU Law Professor

St. Thomas University is a private, non-profit, Catholic university, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Miami, Florida. At STU, students immerse themselves in an environment that is flowing with diversity, rich in tradition, and ripe with opportunity. STU prepares its students to be leaders in every area of their lives—professionally, personally, and spiritually.

St. Thomas University College of Law, founded in 1984, is fully accredited by the American Bar Association, and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. The STU College of Law is one of only a small number of accredited Catholic law schools across the country.

STU College of Law trains lawyers capable of applying legal principles to address and solve problems of an increasingly complex and changing society. Total J.D. enrollment is approximately 730 students. The rigorous academic program of the College emphasizes lifelong learning and scholarship in a personalized, caring environment. To this end, STU remains committed to excellence in teaching, scholarship, and community service. St. Thomas Law offers extensive clinical, externship, and internship opportunities to further enhance students' legal training.

Along with their Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree, the College of Law features a Doctor of the Science of Law in Intercultural Human Rights (J.S.D.), and Master's Programs in Intercultural Human Rights (LL.M.) and Cybersecurity Law and Policy (M.L.S.).

In 2023, STU College of Law was selected as one of preLaw magazine's Top Schools for Trial Advocacy, and the school's acclaimed trial team won first place at the Chester Bedell Mock Trial Competitions.

In 2022, STU Law was ranked #6 preLaw magazine's Best Schools for Racial Justice as well as a Top Tax Law School. In addition, Princeton Review Best Law Schools selected STU Law as #1 Greatest Resources for Minority Students, and #7 Princeton Review Best Law Schools - Greatest Resources for Women.

To view complete job description, please visit this link.

Nominations for Dean may be submitted to Josh Ward at Josh.Ward@KornFerry.com

For more information on the ongoing Dean search, please contact Interim Dean John Makdisi at jmakdisi@stu.edu

For general information on St. Thomas University or its College of Law, please contact Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Carlos de Yarza at cdeyarza@stu.edu

