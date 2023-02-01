WATERDROP ANNOUNCES FORMER WESTERN UNION CEO HIKMET ERSEK AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO SUPPORT THE HYDRATION BRAND'S GLOBAL EXPANSION

Ersek will Serve as Special Advisor to the CEO and Advisory Board Member

VIENNA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- waterdrop®, the fast-growing hydration scale up on a mission to encourage people to drink more water to live a healthier and more sustainable life, is thrilled to welcome Hikmet Ersek. Ersek will serve as special advisor to the CEO and advisory board member to help navigate the brand's fast paced growth and worldwide expansion. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, waterdrop® has been shaking up the beverage industry since 2016, thanks to its innovative waterdrop® Microdrink and global hydration platform. The company's goal is to change the fundamentals of an obsolete ecosystem by promoting responsible consumption of tap water and avoiding the outdated idea of bottling and shipping unsustainable and mostly unhealthy beverages.

Hikmet Ersek is a global business leader with over 35 years of experience in the financial and technology industry. He is well-known for his successful tenure as CEO of Western Union, where he led the company's digital transformation and worldwide expansion, positioning the iconic brand as a household name across 200 countries. Ersek, based in Colorado, also serves as a board member and advisor to public and private companies.

"I am excited to join waterdrop® as a special advisor and member of the advisory board," said Hikmet Ersek. "I am impressed by the company's innovative hydration products and their commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable environment. I am looking forward to advising the waterdrop® team to accelerate their international development and establish their position as the leading global hydration brand, appreciated by customers worldwide."

The fast growing hydration brand is already operating in Europe, CEE, Singapore, and recently entered successfully in the U.S. market. The company will be launching in several additional regions in the coming months. With this move, waterdrop® plans to accelerate its growth in new international markets and will establish its position as a global hydration leader.

"I am humbled and delighted to receive the support of a business leader like Hikmet Ersek," said Martin Murray, CEO & founder of waterdrop®. "We share our Austrian roots but also a common goal of creating a healthier and more sustainable environment on a global scale. Hikmet's experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the beverage industry. We look forward to working with him to achieve our goals and drive the company forward. We want to make waterdrop® the leading global hydration brand and spread our core message "Drink More Water'' worldwide.

The brand also recently welcomed Novak Djokovic as an investor and long-term global brand ambassador highlighting the importance of committed brand ambassadors as well as transforming ATP tournaments plastic-bottle free with innovative hydration benches. Increasingly daring and anchored in its Austrian heritage, waterdrop® has been the official hydration partner of the legendary Hahnenkamm races since 2022: one of the most challenging and spectacular Alpine ski races in the world. With these partnerships, the young company is determined to become an essential actor in the global hydration landscape.

About waterdrop®

"Our mission is to encourage you to Drink More Water so you can live a healthier, longer and more sustainable life." says Martin Murray, Founder and CEO of waterdrop®

The fast-growing hydration brand headquartered in Vienna, Austria, has been shaking up the beverage industry since 2016 with its innovative waterdrop® Microdrink and global hydration platform. The company's mission is to encourage people to drink more water in a more sustainable way. Its sugar-free, naturally flavored cubes, which dissolve in water and enrich it with natural fruits, plants, and vitamins, have been praised by consumers for their hydration-boosting properties.

waterdrop® significantly reduces plastic use and CO2 emissions. The 98% saving in plastic compared to traditional bottled drinks is achieved through the individual recyclable packaging of each cube: the plastic contained in a single cap of a traditional bottle is equivalent to 10 Microdrinks. The brand is developing through a whole hydration ecosystem.

In partnership with Plastic Bank, waterdrop® pledges to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold, meaning consumers can not only drink more sustainably, but they can also support waterdrop's cause for a better future for the environment.

Founded six years ago, the company has grown to more than 2 million online customers, currently has over 300 employees, is listed in more than 20,000 retail outlets and operates more than 40 own stores in Europe, in the USA and in Singapore. Learn more on www.waterdrop.com

