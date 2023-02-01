WeTrade Group Launches its Xiamen Branch to Vigorously Develop the "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" Project

BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that it had set up a branch in Xiamen, China to focus on the development of the "Green Planet·Renren Power Plant" project.

Under the "Green Planet·Renren Power Plant" project, WeTrade connects the producers and lessors of off-grid new energy equipment through technical services on a matchmaking platform provided by WeTrade, in exchange for service commissions.

There are four companies participating in the "Green Planet·Renren Power Plant" project, including WeTrade, FHT Future Technology Ltd (FHTF), Fujian Super Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd and Hangzhou Lvchi New Energy Co., Ltd. WeTrade and FHT Future Technology Ltd (FHTF) are the initiators of the project, while FHTF serving as the project's equipment lessee; Fujian Super Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd and Hangzhou Lvchi New Energy Co., Ltd. are the equipment manufacturers. After the user purchases the off-grid new energy power supply equipment TS-3500 produced by the equipment manufacturer, FHTF leases it through the platform and they will pay the user the rent every month. After the lease expires, the lessee will also repurchase the equipment according to the residual value of the equipment.

The TS-3500 is an independently operating off-grid new energy equipment that does not rely on the power grid. At present, it is mainly used in remote mountainous areas, areas without power, islands, communication base stations and mining machines.

As the initiator and lessee of the "Green Planet·Renren Power Plant" project, FHTF has abundant resources in the field of new energy power. The company's core businesses include construction and operation of power grid, mainly providing safe, economic, clean and sustainable power supply to global users. In the next five years, FHTF plans to build clean energy power plants in Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and South America, with a volume of more than 100GW.

Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "New energy power generation is clean, safe, and low cost, which is in line with the current 'two-carbon' policy, and will also become an important industry in the global economic development. 'Green Planet·Renren Power Plant' project is the first project launched by the company in 2023, and will also be one of the most important projects of the company in 2023. We hope that through the development of the new energy business, the company will further drive its growth and create more value for shareholders! "

