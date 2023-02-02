AlumierMD Announces Daniel Hopkins as New Chief Executive Officer

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlumierMD, a leading and rapidly expanding manufacturer of effective and innovative professionally dispensed skincare products, is excited to announce the appointment of their new Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Hopkins.

Daniel Hopkins (PRNewswire)

With over a decade of experience in the aesthetic sector, Hopkins is prepared to take AlumierMD's commitment to the global aesthetic community through its next exciting phase of growth. Hopkins has held several roles prior to this new appointment, including Allergan's commercial functions and latterly with the International Business Consulting group supporting the strategic development of services in the EMEA and APAC regions. Hopkins joined AlumierMD four years ago as Managing Director for European operations, during which time the brand saw rapid revenue growth and territorial expansion.

"AlumierMD experienced significant success and growth in 2022 and we are confident that with Daniel Hopkins taking on the role as Chief Executive Officer, he will continue to drive the brand forward," says Don Maree, President, USA.

In addition to the success and growth seen in 2022, AlumierMD's philanthropic efforts with their "Alumier Foundation" also continued at pace, with a share of profits from the sale of their speciality kits. The Alumier Foundation provided a positive and safe learning environment for over 500 students at the Nhlengelo primary school in South Africa with ambitious plans for future initiatives underway.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve at AlumierMD in a relatively short period of time," said Daniel Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of AlumierMD. "Our continued commitment to protecting and growing the skincare revenues of aesthetic practices sits firmly at the center of every action that we take as a business. I am both very proud and excited to lead an incredible group of innovators, creating exceptional patient outcomes at every step of the journey."

Entering 2023, AlumierMD plans on further expansion in a bid to add yet more value to the medical aesthetic community. Continued investment in USA operations will be a focus for the business, alongside an exciting series of European territory launches including Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

To find additional information on AlumierMD, please visit https://www.alumiermd.com/. To learn more about the AlumierMD Foundation, please visit https://www.alumiermd.com/the-alumier-foundation.

About AlumierMD

Professionally dispensed medical-grade skincare brand dedicated to the latest advanced in Clean Science and delivering therapeutic outcomes for patients presenting an array of skin conditions and concerns. The vast range of product offerings feature cutting-edge active ingredients to concentrations that increase product efficacy, along with rigorous clinical testing.

CONTACT: AlumierMD@behrmanpr.com

AlumierMD (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AlumierMD