BUCKED UP TO DEBUT NEW NOSTALGIC CANDY FLAVORS

Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer flavors to be added to the brand's #1 pre-workout line

OREM, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up debuted its new nostalgic pre-workout candy flavors today, adding to its already expansive list of flavor options. New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up's pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF and Woke AF.

New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up’s pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF and Woke AF. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to introduce our fans and customers to these new, original flavors, as their Bucked Up pre-workouts can now taste like their favorite candy. The branding, packaging and flavor of these new products will definitely bring a sense of nostalgia to those who try them," said Bucked Up CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Gardner. "We are always looking for innovative ways to reach our consumers, and we are excited to be adding these candy-inspired products."

The new collection of the pre-workout candy flavors provides a perfect combination of clinically-proven ingredients and flavor, dually fueling athletes' bodies ahead of their workout while also satisfying their sweet tooth.

Cherry Candy offers a classic and delicious cherry flavor, while Sour Bucks packs a tangy punch and White Gummy Deer's sweet taste will leave customers wanting more.

Bucked Up's line of pre-workouts are packed with clinical doses of ingredients such as:

ActiGin - boosts athletic performance*

AlphaSize - sharpens mental focus*

AstraGin - increases Citrulline absorption*

Beta-Alanine - promotes strength, endurance and muscle growth*

Citrulline Malate 2:1 - Maximizes blood flow*

Vitamin B12 - boosts energy and metabolism*

These ingredients will provide athletes with the energy, endurance and focus needed to push through their most strenuous of workouts.*

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 25,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bucked Up