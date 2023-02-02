Celebrate Valentine’s Day on The Love Boat

It's Not Too Late to Spoil your Loved One with a Romantic Cruise

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air onboard Princess Cruises! Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's not too late to surprise that special someone with the ultimate gift, a cruise. Fall in love again on "The Love Boat" while creating unforgettable moments in romantic destinations around the world.

Chef Rudi Sodamin, Princess Cruises' Head of Culinary Arts, calls food "the international language of love," and he has created a romantic menu to be available on all ships in the Princess fleet on Feb. 14. Special offerings include:

Tuna and Salmon Tartare with Curry/Wasabi Mayonnaise and Pink Relish

Beef Tournedos and Shrimps or Risotto with Butternut Squash and Arugula

Princess Heart of Love (Chocolate Mousse)

Sweetheart Sugar Cookies and Chocolate-Dipped Fruit

Additionally, celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has created two love-inspired cocktails for guests to enjoy: "Chocolate Martini" for those who want a sweet treat, and "Sweet Revenge" for those who crave something spicy.

Love will be celebrated with hearts, flowers and special touches throughout the ship. While onboard, guests can make a card for their sweetheart, send a singing telegram, watch Rom-Coms on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen and more. For an extra romantic experience, guests can also renew their vows onboard with multiple package options.

Available Valentine's Day cruises include:

Feb. 4 : 7-Day Mexican Riviera (Roundtrip Los Angeles) on Discovery Princess

Feb. 5 : 14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer (Roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale) on Regal Princess

Feb. 10 : 15-Day Hawaiian Islands (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Royal Princess

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

