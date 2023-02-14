New Video Highlights Strength of North Texas Bioscience Ecosystem

The strengthening life science ecosystem in North Texas leads to new patient treatments and cures

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio North Texas (BioNTX) today launched a video promoting growth and strength in the North Texas biomedical innovation ecosystem. The video serves as a cornerstone for BioNTX's value campaign, which will highlight the area's emerging potential.

"With this effort, BioNTX is advancing the awareness of the speed of growth in our region's biomedical innovation ecosystem. The life sciences industry is booming in North Texas, and we want to spread the word that we are quickly emerging as a premier hub with the essential ingredients needed for continued expansion," said Kathleen M. Otto, CEO, BioNTX.

Through the video, BioNTX highlights the organization's role in supporting the progress of innovative research, lifesaving and enhancing medicines and medical devices. The bioscience industry in North Texas is a strong leader in providing high paying jobs for the world class talent found in the region. Our partners in academic research, economic development, and service provider networks continue to deliver enormous benefits to our industry and local economy.

"North Texas' innovative biopharmaceutical companies are tackling some of our most unrelenting scientific challenges head-on and are delivering new, high-value cures and treatments that are saving and extending the lives of patients," said Otto. "It is the responsibility of BioNTX to educate and inform the public about these medical breakthroughs and the incredible talent that is bringing these breakthroughs to market."

BioNTX has emerged as a driver of regional bioscience economic development initiatives that attract and retain high-value companies and the essential talent needed to fuel this competitive industry. The organization also provides high-quality networking and educational events for members to connect, collaborate, and gain industry insights. BioNTX is the voice and champion for all components of the North Texas bioscience community.

About BioNTX

BioNTX leverages the worldwide Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to host collaborative peer to peer networking events, provide companies the opportunities to be a part of the growing ecosystem, creating more visibility, raising awareness and supporting companies with a discounted purchasing consortium.

The Bio North Texas announcement can be viewed HERE.

