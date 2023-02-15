THE CATCH-ALL® COMPANY LAUNCHES NAIL CATCH™ FOR ROOFING INDUSTRY

The Innovation Further Transforms The Homeowner Customer Experience

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With storm season rapidly approaching, homeowners will once again contend with the risks of roof damage from hail, wind and other related elements of severe weather. Unfortunately, the new roof replacement process also brings additional risks for homeowners, with nails, debris, trampled landscaping and the list goes on. The Catch-All® company is now introducing NAIL CATCH™ downspout filters, which help protect homeowners from nails & debris.

The Catch-All® is a unique company that has been transforming job site protection for roofing contractors, reducing the risk of work-related damage, costly customer callbacks, while earning trust, positive reviews and the all-important customer referral leads. The NAIL CATCH is a remarkably simple but effective next step in improving the roofing customer experience.

Made from patented hydrophobic material, NAIL CATCH™ filters are installed over customer gutter downspouts to prevent nails and debris from washing onto driveways and landscaping after rain weather events. When full, homeowners simply dispose of the full filters. Best of all, a box of 15 filters has an MSRP cost of less than $25 to roofing contractors, reducing the risk of costly callbacks - a small price for some BIG peace of mind.

"We're always listening to our customers," said Eric Mackintosh, the company's co-founder and new product development leader. "Customer complaints about nails have always been a challenge for roofers, and the nails that appear after the job is finished are particularly tricky, as they can wash out from gutter downspouts weeks later. This new NAIL CATCH™ product cost-effectively helps solve that. We're thrilled to bring this exciting new roofing solution to market," said Mackintosh.

The Catch-All® CEO, Heath Hicks started in roofing in 2008, and then later purchased AVCO Roofing, building it to become one of the recognized regional leaders in the residential and commercial roofing industry. In 2019, he co-founded The Catch-All® with Eric Mackintosh in Tyler, TX. Today, The Catch-All® exists with a mission to Elevate Our Industry Through Innovation, selling innovative roofing job site solutions to contractors and distributors across the US. thecatchall.com

