WISE MUSIC AUSTRALIA PARTNERS WITH SESAC IN DIGITAL RIGHTS DEAL FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA, ADMINISTERED BY MINT

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein music rights organisation SESAC Digital Licensing and Wise Music Australia (part of the Wise Music Group) have partnered with an exclusive digital licensing deal for the Wise Music catalogue in Asia (excluding Japan, South Korea and China). On behalf of Wise Music, SESAC Digital will negotiate agreements with online service providers in the markets of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.

This partnership will be administered by Mint Digital Services, an alliance between SESAC-US and Swiss authors' rights society SUISA. Mint administers licenses for online services for a database that includes approximately 30 million musical works.

The Wise Music catalogue now licensed by SESAC Digital and administered by Mint in these Asian territories includes copyrights by a broad range of writers and composers from all musical genres including Ludovico Einaudi, Tan Dun, Bright Sheng, Du Yun, Sufjan Stevens, Dustin O'Halloran, Phillip Glass, Minnie Riperton, Sylvia Dee and Arthur Kent, Eddie Money, Kaija Saariaho, Ravi Shankar, Nico Muhly, Olafur Arnalds, Ross Edwards and Evan Dando.

Chris Butler, Director of Global Rights Development, Wise Music Group states: "These are exciting times for Wise Music. Our diverse catalogue appeals to music lovers the world over and we are delighted to be taking this important strategic step in Asia with SESAC/Mint."

Jane English, Managing Director of Wise Music Australia, said of the partnership: "We are thrilled to be embarking on this partnership with SESAC/Mint. As we continue to grow in the rapidly growing Southeast Asia region this collaboration will help us deliver value to the Wise Music songwriters."

Alexander Wolf, President International of SESAC and Harry Fox, says: "We are grateful that Wise Music has entrusted their fabulous catalog to SESAC Digital. The expansion of our presence in Asia will benefit all our writers and publishers."

Fabian Niggemeier, CEO of Mint, states: "We are excited to welcome Wise Music and their amazing writers into the Mint family. We look forward to maximizing the value of one of the most respected music catalogues throughout Asia."

The Sydney office of global independent publisher the Wise Music Group now exclusively handles all rights for Asia (excluding Japan) including performance, mechanicals, grand rights, hire materials and synchronisation.

