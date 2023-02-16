Glen-Gery Partners with HARMONIA NY to Launch 2023 Brick Styles Catalog during New York Fashion Week

Fashion Built NYFW, an exclusive product showcase, brought together fashion and architecture on 5th Avenue

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery Corporation , a premier brick and stone manufacturer, partnered with HARMONIA NY , a New York-based fashion brand, to launch its 2023 Brick Styles Catalog, a collection of the trending brick styles and new products for the year. Fashion Built NYFW, an exclusive product showcase, which took place on February 15, 2023 during New York Fashion Week, united fashion and architecture at the Brickworks New York Design Studio on New York City's iconic 5th Avenue.

"We're thrilled to launch our 2023 Brick Styles Catalog during New York Fashion Week, a celebration of the upcoming trends, styles and looks that will evolve from the runways to everyday fashion and now architecture and homes around the world," said Tim Leese, marketing director at Glen-Gery. "The Brick Styles Catalog features a vast collection of stylish, high-end products that are meant to stretch the imagination and unleash design potential. It was only fitting to partner with HARMONIA NY, a fashion brand that is known to inspire and ignite the creative power of self-expression."

During the exhibition, HARMONIA NY showcased 14 high fashion looks inspired by the 2023 Brick Styles Catalog and Glen-Gery's diverse portfolio of designer bricks, which are available in a wide array of colors, sizes and textures, including:

Pitt Cafe Series - Glen-Gery's inaugural Brick Color of the Year which features a collection of soft, neutral-toned bricks inspired by 2023's nature-inspired color and design trends that embody warmth, coziness and texture.

Altitude - The newest addition to Glen-Gery's Aviator Series which consists of several distinct monochromatic tone bricks with sharp contrasts that resemble those of early aircraft and aviation equipment.

Blue Smooth Ironspot - A part of the Sioux City Blues Series, a range of dark blue-black, through-body bricks that makes any modern design a standout project. Varying weather and lighting brings out the inherent luster and sheen in each individual brick.

True Gray Series - These cool, neutral, gray-toned, through-body color bricks were flawlessly created for those who seek a simple yet edgy aesthetic.

Emporium+ Series - Natural light will bring out the luster of these lightly coated facebricks, available in wirecut and smooth finishes, and premium colors that add unrivaled quality and sophistication.

Metallix Series - With its depth of color, the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that glimmers and sparks immediate interest.

Venetian Glass Brick - A range of brilliant, transparent, colored designer glass bricks inspired by the work of Venetian artisans.

The 2023 Brick Styles Catalog features more than 450 brick products, including 29 new products. To view or order Glen-Gery's 2023 Brick Styles Catalog, visit https://www.glengery.com/2023-style-catalog .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has ten manufacturing facilities, 24 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

