Mulleted Streaker At Waste Management Open Gets Bail & Court Fees Covered By Underwear Brand Shinesty

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac Savage, the streaker who was detained for livening up the PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open last week, is now free on bail…with a little more money in his pocket.

"We've never seen a streaker so incredibly aerodynamic, elusive, and sexually compelling"

Underwear brand Shinesty decided to reimburse Savage's bail and help with administrative court fees after seeing he was wearing their "Daytona Dong Sarong," the company's denim-print swim brief.

Shinesty's CEO, Chris White, said the company has a moral obligation to help with the expenses. "We have to accept partial responsibility for this incident and at least cover the bail," White said. "We've never seen a streaker so incredibly aerodynamic, elusive, and sexually compelling during a jaunt around the links."

Savage, whose real name is Sean McConnell, explained his motivation: "All I wanted to do was put a smile on people's faces. After all, it is nicknamed "the people's open," so I wanted to make sure the people had something fun to remember."



Mac Savage gained notoriety sporting a mullet, the swim briefs, and nothing else at PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open last week. Savage ran across the fairways of the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, danced with the flagstick, and then jumped into a nearby irrigation pond. Event organizers were irate, telling the press: "This sort of trash has no place here at the Waste Management Open."

Savage appears for court on Thursday, February 16th in Maricopa County. See Savage's mugshot here.

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies of 2022 list.

