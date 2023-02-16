Vast Majority of Americans Prefer In-Person Job Interviews vs. Virtual

Hispanic Americans More Likely Than White Americans to Feel the Need to Change Physical Appearance for Job Interviews

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When interviewing for a new job, Americans overwhelmingly prefer an in-person meeting to a virtual format, according to the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

In total, 70% of all Americans prefer in-person job interviews, compared with 17% who favor video calls and only 9% who prefer audio-only calls.

Additionally, Hispanic Americans (74%) are significantly more likely than their white counterparts (65%) to feel the need to modify their appearance before taking part in job interviews.

Among the survey's findings:

33% of Black Americans reported feeling the need to shave their facial hair before an interview, compared with 25% of Hispanic Americans and 22% of white Americans

19% of Hispanic Americans and 17% of Black Americans felt the need to cover their tattoos, compared with 10% of white Americans

18% of Hispanic Americans and 14% of Black Americans felt compelled to take out their body piercings, compared with 9% of white Americans

Men (39%) are more likely to feel the need to get a haircut or change their hairstyle for an interview than women (23%)

The study also revealed different approaches for men and women when preparing for an interview. Women believe many interview prep strategies are more important than men do, including researching the company (73% vs 66%), selecting an interview outfit (72% vs 60%), and preparing questions to ask during the interview (66% vs 56%). This difference continues beyond the interviewing stage, with 70% of men saying they would be perfectly comfortable asking a supervisor for a raise, compared with 58% of women.

"Job seekers may prefer to have the option to work remotely, but they still want to make their first impressions in person. Unfortunately, far too many (67%) feel the need to modify their normal appearance in some way prior to a job interview," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association. "To attract the best talent and create more inclusive workplaces, employers need to send a clear message to candidates that they are hiring based on skills and not physical appearance or dress codes from another era."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of ASA from Oct. 27-31, 2022, among a total of 2,019 adults aged 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval of +/-2.8%. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Sweeney at 703-253-1151.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

