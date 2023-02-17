Charter Healthcare Names New CEO, COO

Post-Acute Care Provider Bolsters Executive Team with Experienced Leaders in Hospice and Home Care

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Healthcare ("Charter" or the "Company"), the post-acute provider platform of Pharos Capital Group, LLC, announced today that it has named Cheryl Lovell as its new Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced it has appointed Anna-Gene O'Neal as Chief Operating Officer, a newly established position.

Charter is a provider of post-acute care services that offers a broad spectrum of programs for patients navigating the last years of life, including hospice, home health, complex care management and palliative care services. The company serves nearly 13,000 patients in eight states.

Anna Kovalkova, Partner at Pharos Capital, said, "We are excited to build out Charter's management team with seasoned industry executives who have strong experience in home health and end-of life services and who have also proven adept at growing companies. We welcome Cheryl and Anna-Gene and look forward to their contributions in this vitally important area of comprehensive care solutions."

A longtime healthcare leader, Ms. Lovell has over 22 years of management experience in the home health, hospice, home care and mobile physician arenas. Prior to joining Charter, she founded and served as CEO at CLC Group, LLC, a consulting firm offering expertise in healthcare, operations, and finance to a variety of companies in the post-acute continuum. She helped guide clients as they expanded their footprints and developed new programs through acquisitions, de novo growth, and strategic partnerships. Before that, Ms. Lovell was CEO at the Southland Family of companies, where she oversaw the mobile physicians, hospice and palliative care divisions and established the home health division. She began her career as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

Ms. Lovell said, "I am excited to be working with the Charter and Pharos teams to support and expand the Company's mission of ensuring a comfortable patient experience while lowering the costs of care. The need for quality palliative care is large and growing, and it is gratifying to offer patients and families the high-quality essential services they deserve."

Ms. O'Neal is a registered nurse who has 35 years of healthcare experience and a long tenure in executive management positions at healthcare companies. She most recently worked as an independent consultant supporting operational analysis for post-acute companies. Before that, Ms. O'Neal was the Division President for Brookdale Healthcare Services, the nation's sixth largest home health, hospice and outpatient therapy program (now a part of HCA Healthcare). During her tenure at Brookdale, she led the division through the COVID pandemic while building a new leadership team, driving improvement in quality scores, optimizing revenue collections, and expanding payor contracting. Earlier, Ms. O'Neal served as CEO of Alive Hospice, Middle Tennessee's oldest community-based hospice program.

Ms. O'Neal added, "Charter plays a unique role in bringing a human touch, personalized care, and a family-centered approach to patients navigating the last years of life, and I am proud to join a company whose goals for growth include providing compassionate care to more people in more places."

About Charter Healthcare

Charter Healthcare, founded in 2006, is an integrated healthcare provider offering hospice, home health, and complex care management services while helping patients and families navigate the post-acute care continuum. Founded in Southern California, Charter Healthcare now serves nearly 13,000 patients in eight states. Charter is a trusted partner for hospital systems, managed care organizations, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, medical groups, and community partners. For more information, visit www.charterhcg.com.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

