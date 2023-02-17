Neoss® Group announces the launch of a simplified digital workflow and a patented, single tooth PTFE implant-secured membrane

ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Neoss has developed smart solutions that allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results.

Now Neoss has created a Digital Workflow that all dental clinicians can implement. It consists of just 6 easy steps that will help them save time, money and at the same time increase predictability that deliver the best functional and esthetic outcomes for their patients.

In this new workflow, you will not only find the fast and precise impression machine NeoScan 1000, you also have the Neoss exclusive integrated esthetic healing and scan abutment, Neoss Esthetic Healing Abutment with ScanPeg™. This simple cost-effective solution will not only save you time and money, it is also patient friendly maintaining the biological seal giving you excellent esthetics.

"Building off the successful launch of NeoScan 1000, an intraoral scanner that changed the industry giving more dental professionals the possibility to afford to do digital impressions, we now have a simplified digital workflow that will help them save even more money and time."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

In addition, Neoss is launching a new type of PTFE membrane exclusive to Neoss that is taking PTFE membrane innovation to another level, the NeoGen® Cape PTFE membrane. It is a new addition to the successful NeoGen PTFE family which is proven to support the regrowth of lost bone. This solution for predictable vertical bone growth helps with buccal bone deficiencies in the esthetic zone and gives fewer treatment steps thanks to direct fixation to the implant.

"The NeoGen PTFE Cape Membrane takes the GBR for the reconstruction of bone defects in the esthetic area to a new level. The innovative membrane fixation method on the implant leads to a predictably undisturbed healing process and significantly reduces the complication rate. The excellent esthetic results support this impressively."

Dr. Christian Schober, Specialist in maxillofacial surgery Vienna, Austria.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. We strive to set new standards by leading the market with ingenuity and integrity. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit www.neoss.com

