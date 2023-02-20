HOMELINK WELCOMES KIM RADCLIFFE AS SVP CLINICAL AND PRODUCT STRATEGY

WATERLOO, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMELINK announced today that Kim Radcliffe, MHA, PT, has joined its senior leadership team as senior vice president of clinical and product strategy. Radcliffe brings over 16 years of experience in the workers' compensation arena, with a background in physical therapy. During her career, she has held leadership roles in clinical program development, network development, and operations.

"The patients are always the focus in my work. I am energized to be part of HOMELINK's care coordination team that is dedicated to quality ancillary care that meets all the needs of the patients," Radcliffe said.

Over the past 29 years, HOMELINK has built a reputation for providing outstanding customer service and value to its clients nationwide.

"Kim is a perfect fit for our company's culture," said Matt Waller, president of HOMELINK. "Her strong background in clinical operations, drive for constant learning and improvement, and tremendous passion for patient-focused care will be a wonderful addition to the HOMELINK team."

HOMELINK coordinates care for 30 million patients each year, making it a national leader in ancillary services. Its employee owners are central to achieving this success, as well as HOMELINK's vision for the future—to humanize, simplify, and raise the bar for ancillary services in the healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to have Kim join the team as her talents will continue our longstanding values and traditions of unparalleled quality and service," Waller said.

For more information about HOMELINK, visit www.vgmhomelink.com.

About HOMELINK

Founded in 1993 in Waterloo, Iowa, HOMELINK is a single-source solution for more than 1,200 commercial insurance and workers' compensation programs to access durable medical equipment, home care, and related services. Its national provider network includes more than 50,000 credentialed, community-based providers, and its contracts cover more than 30 million lives annually.

