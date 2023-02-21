New Online Course Helps Property Mangers to Understand Basic Accounting Principles

The program is designed to help real estate management professionals to eliminate problems before they happen.

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ND Consulting, a technology advisory firm that works exclusively with Yardi Voyager, has released a new online training course, Accounting Basics for Property Managers. The program is available on the firm's website, www.ndconsultingllc.com.

New course covers accounting basics for property managers and their teams.

The course is intended to help property managers and their office staff to more fully understand the basic accounting principles at the heart of all operational real estate transactions.

According to the firm's CTO, not understanding the basics of accounting can have a significant impact on an organizations' property management system.

"We provide Yardi Voyager help desk and consulting services to large, commercial real estate clients," said Gary Dawson," NDC's CTO. "Many of the problems that we are called on to solve are the result of improper accounting procedures. For example, the general ledger was never set up properly, or multiple transactions were coded incorrectly. It turns out that the old adage, 'garbage in, garbage out' still applies," Dawson said.

In complex real estate management platforms such as Yardi Voyager, properly recording and inputting accurate accounting information is the key.

"Of course, if the accounting system itself hasn't been installed properly, that's something else entirely," said Mr. Dawson. "Large-scale property management platforms are extremely complex, often interfacing thousands of internal tables. We of course can fix those problems as well. But a very large percentage of our help desk calls stem from incorrect accounting data and procedures. Our new course will help to eliminate most if not all of those problems."

"It became clear that many of our clients simply didn't understand the basic concepts of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," Dawson continued. "So we put together this course on Accounting Basics for Property Managers" to help them."

NDC's Accounting Basics for Property Managers course is an online program that allows the student to progress at their own pace. Course content is presented in short segments of video instruction, as well as text-based downloads.

Students are presented with a quiz at the end of each section to gauge their progress. From start to finish, the entire course only takes about 2 hours.

To find out more, or to purchase the course, which is currently priced at $19.95, visit ND Consulting's website at www.ndconsultingllc.com.

