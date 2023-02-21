Research Institute for Fragrance Materials Board elects new president, Anne Marie Api, Ph.D.

Internationally regarded scientist's collaborative approach shapes the science supporting fragrance safety

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) Board of Directors Chair, Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., announced the election of Anne Marie Api, Ph.D., earlier today. Dr. Api joined RIFM in 1984 and has served as Vice President since 2006. She succeeds James R. Romine, Ph.D., who retires on March 31, 2023.

"The RIFM Board was struck by Dr. Api's leadership under the guidance of Dr. Romine as she raised the bar on RIFM's science while fostering the vibrancy of the culture," Dr. Weinstein explained. "We have great confidence in Dr. Api to build on this momentum and take the organization to the next level."

Dr. Api's scientific collaborations and mentorship play a primary role in RIFM's fragrance safety leadership. Her relentless dedication to scientific innovation and RIFM's impact ensures continued success for the organization.

Some of Dr. Api's most impactful contributions include contributing to the development of the RIFM Database, serving as project lead for the Aggregate Exposure Model designed by Creme Global, and as a lead author of the Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) for Fragrance Ingredients. Her expertise shaped QRA's successor, QRA2, which guides the fragrance industry's global standards. In addition, she led RIFM into its non-animal approach in the early 2000s and continues to drive the expanded use of alternative methods. Dr. Api also codesigned the ground-breaking EDEN project, which quantifies the true prevalence of contact allergy in the general population. In 2018, she received the Philippe Shubik Distinguished Scientist Award from The Toxicology Forum, a global award honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the field.

"I am thankful to the RIFM Board, Dr. Romine, and my wonderful co-workers and colleagues, many of whom I have worked with for decades," Dr. Api said. "RIFM has never been stronger, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on our critical mission to build universal acceptance and trust in the safe use of fragrance materials through applied science and research."

About RIFM

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. All of RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

