BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® raises a glass to nature's finest flavors with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is infused with renowned Fino lemons known for their bright, bold notes and intensity of flavor delivering an elegant and refined taste.

Launching now in select markets and available nationwide later this spring, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is available at BombaySapphire.com.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® unveils BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new super premium expression created to celebrate the region of Murcia in Spain and the stunning citrus that it produces. Representing the absolute best quality ingredients, craftsmanship, sustainable sourcing and flavor, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru shines a light on the long-standing relationships BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has forged with its dedicated suppliers and farmers in Spain and beyond. Murcian Fino lemons are at the heart of this exquisite gin with their bright, elegant flavor notes that are complemented by mandarins and sweet navel oranges for a subtly sweet yet balanced taste to be enjoyed by cocktail lovers everywhere.

With at home mixology booming post pandemic, people want to elevate classic cocktails and everyday moments by using quality premium ingredients while leaning into brands they trust. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru, indicating 'best growth,' brings together carefully sourced 100% sustainable botanicals including Murcian citrus, for a beautifully balanced taste profile that provides a unique citrus foundation for a variety of classic cocktails, from the quintessential martini to elevated cocktails such as the French 75. Produced from a single late harvest, these perfectly ripened Murcian Fino lemons are matured in the Mediterranean sun and left to ripen in the winter months. They are hand-picked, and hand peeled when they are ripest to ensure the most intense citrus aromas and flavors are harnessed.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is the perfect example of the craftsmanship and care that goes into every single drop of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and celebrates the signature lemon peel found in the original iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin. Like all BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gins, the elevated notes of the botanicals are unlocked and then captured by the signature Vapor Infusion process at the home of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, Laverstoke Mill, in Hampshire, England. Each small batch is personally and precisely cut by Master Distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, to showcase the best of the late harvest and to ensure every bottle is consistent year after year. In tandem, Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti works closely with suppliers and farmers across the globe to source the highest quality ingredients to create a fitting tribute to Murcia and beyond. This London Dry Gin contains no artificial flavors or essences and draws all its flavor solely from the botanicals and the distillation process alone, capturing the best flavors that nature has to offer.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, said: "I am delighted to showcase the work of our suppliers and farmers in Murcia, many of whom I've known personally for over 20 years, in a truly remarkable gin. Each lemon has been hand-picked at its ripest moment in small quantities during the late Fino harvest season, using skillful techniques passed down from generation to generation. Murcian citrus is particularly special due to the exact region where it is grown. Sitting in a basin between mountain and sea, it is the perfect micro-climate for growing citrus that slowly ripens in the winter months for the best tasting fruit and impactful flavor."

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master Distiller, Dr Anne Brock said, "We are delighted that gin fans will soon be trying this stunning new expression from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which is a multifaceted celebration of renowned Murcian citrus. I am incredibly proud of the meticulous processes used to produce BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru from the skilled sourcing and preparation of botanicals to my role in carefully adapting every small batch of gin to bring out the nuances of the late harvest during distillation, amplifying the unique characteristics and finest flavors into a consistent flavor profile every year."

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is elegant, yet bold and bright while remaining remarkably smooth and refined. Rolling out in select markets now and available nationwide later this spring, this new expression is available for purchase on BombaySapphire.com, SRP $34.99.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Martini

2 oz BOMBAY® Premier Cru

1 oz NOILLY PRAT® Original French Dry Vermouth

Lemon twist

Method: Stir ingredients and ice together in a mixing glass. Strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru French 75

1.5oz BOMBAY® Premier Cru

0.75oz Lemon Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Champagne

Garnish with a lemon twist

Method: Add the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapor Infusion process, where the natural flavors of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programs including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

