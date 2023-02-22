Onward and Hubwards - MYEO and EdHeroes collaborate to open a new education Hub in South East Asia

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdHeroes is a global educational initiative driven to support and inspire leaders in education around the world. By connecting families, organizations, teachers, and more EdHeroes aims to catalyze projects and improve the access to and the quality of education for all. This mission synergised with MYEO 's youth education philosophy, since both initiatives are passionate about bringing education to underprivileged children and youth around the world. This shared passion has resulted in the successful opening of the new Hub in Myanmar.

MYEO becomes an EdHeroes Hub in Myanmar (PRNewswire)

To further bolster the project, the "Future Ready!" forum was held in February, presenting innovative new learning strategies to local teachers and students, with keynote speeches by Suchetha Bhat, CEO of Dream a Dream and Monirath Siv, CEO of Teach For Cambodia (TFC).

"It was an honour to represent Dream a Dream as the CEO, and EdHeroes as an Advisory Board Member at this event. It was a great platform that showcased MYEO's commitments to building equitable solutions locally while learning from and listening to various experts across the world", said Suchetha Bhat.

Htet Thiri Shwe, CEO of MYEO: "Education in Myanmar is in a critical situation with thousands of youths being out of schools and universities. Only by connecting with the global community of EdHeores and learning from each other, we can overcome these adversities and challenges."

The array of professionals and leading voices who also attended to share their experience and expertise included Varsha Pillai (Dream a Dream), Farhannisa Nasution (EdHeroes Indonesia), Thurein Aung (Doh Eain), Achmad Adhitya (Solo Technopark), Pin Kasemsiri (Generation Thailand), Sachal Aneja (Plan International).

Topics include: a brief overview of the challenges that education is facing; what an everyday person can do to ensure sustainable and equitable education; how to bridge the skill gap through our initiatives; and the benefits of technological integration in education.

This was the first initiative launched by the newly-appointed EdHeroes CEO, Alina Baimen. Alina has been with EdHeroes since its earliest days and has helped build it from values to vision. She co-founded the EdHeroes Network as we know it now, which led to a smooth transition into her Chief Executive Officer position.

With the successful Hub launch under her belt, Alina is already looking to EdHeroes next step to bringing education to those currently missing out.

