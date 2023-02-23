Curbio Launches First-of-its-Kind Mobile App, Enabling Sellers to Maximize the Value of their Home Though ROI-Driven Improvements

The Curbio app empowers realtors and home sellers with real-time estimates on pre-listing home improvements and ROI data

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces the launch of its new mobile app. The app allows real estate agents and home sellers to instantly get estimates for pre-listing home improvement costs and projected ROI, so they can unlock the true value of their home with smart, ROI-driven updates.

Curbio's new mobile app is the first of its kind, providing a level of speed, convenience and pricing transparency that hasn't previously been seen in the home improvement industry. At the touch of a button, realtors and homeowners can get an immediate price estimate for repairs, updates and renovations and the estimated ROI. Users can choose to begin work immediately with Curbio, or they can simply use this data to make an informed decision about pre-listing and pre-sale home improvements.

When they download the Curbio mobile app, users simply enter the property address, square footage and number of stories. From there, they are able to choose which home improvement projects they are interested in. Projects are divided into the following categories: kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint, interior and exterior. Once projects are selected, they will immediately view an estimated cost of improvements along with the projected ROI. This information can be used to request a project proposal from Curbio and work with them to execute the updates and pay for the work at closing with zero fees or interest.

"Pre-listing home improvements are critical for selling for the highest possible price in this increasingly competitive housing market. With sales prices down nationally, and with increased demand for move-in-ready properties, sellers need to update their home before listing to sell quickly and for top dollar," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Most people don't have access to reliable data to understand what pre-listing projects cost or which updates truly increase the value of their home. The only way to really get an estimate is to have a contractor come out to your home, they measure, they take a few weeks to get back to you and you're not sure if the quote is competitive. With our new mobile app, homeowners are empowered with data that will allow them to make an informed decision about pre-listing home improvements, so they can get the most value out of their home without the hassle of traditional home improvement."

The price estimate and ROI data displayed in the app has been compiled based on Curbio's thousands of completed projects. The information generated is customized based on market, project size and project type. The Curbio mobile app is the first and only app within the home improvement space to generate accurate pricing and ROI estimates based on actual completed project data.

In addition to pre-listing estimates, the Curbio mobile app also offers estimates on repairs that come up during inspections. Agents and their clients can now upload an inspection report right to the app and Curbio will provide a same-day, no-obligation estimate on the repairs noted in the report. This new inspection repair tool helps agents, buyers and sellers get to closing faster.

Curbio's new mobile app is free to download and available for both Android and iPhone users through Google Play and the App Store.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

