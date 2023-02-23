Musicians Runaway June, Matt Stell, and Taylor Hicks Join the Harlem Globetrotters and WWE Pro Wrestlers as They Take Their Talent Overseas to Entertain U.S. Troops in Armed Forces Entertainment's Spring Tour

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unforgettable performances are on tap for U.S. military personnel serving overseas that feature musical sensations Runaway June, Matt Stell and Taylor Hicks, while the legendary Harlem Globetrotters and high-octane pro wrestlers bring memorable moves to U.S. military personnel in Europe and Asia beginning March 5 as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) Spring Tour.

U.S. military overseas will enjoy unforgettable performances by musical sensations Runaway June, Matt Stell, and Taylor Hicks, as well as legendary Harlem Globetrotters and pro wrestlers during Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) Spring Tour, starting March 5 in Europe and Asia. (PRNewswire)

The hot country trio, Runaway June, is back for another powerful tour of music that upholds their reputation as "the next women of Country." In 2020, the trio's "Buy My Own Drinks" hit the Top 5, the highest charting song by a female group since The Chicks in 2003. Rich harmonies and fiery vocals from Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne await U.S. military personnel in Europe and Asia. Runaway June will be performing March 7-Ramstein AB, Germany; March 8-USAG Bavaria Grafenwoehr, Germany; March 10-USAG Bavaria Garmisch, Germany; March 11-USAG Vicenza, Italy; March 16-Kunsan AB, Korea; March 17-Osan AB, Korea; March 18-Camp Humphreys, Korea; March 21-Yokota AB, Japan; March 22-CFA Yokosuka, Japan; March 23-Camp Zama, Japan; March 25 & 26 Camp Schwab, Okinawa

Electrifying singer Matt Stell is a Platinum certified artist with a voice that will leave you in awe. He blends powerful vocals with thought-provoking lyrics to craft music that is truly one-of-a-kind. With a unique sound that combines the raw emotion of country and the soulful simplicity of folk, Snell's music is remarkable. Stell is bringing his authentic sound to Europe and will be taking the stage at NSA Naples March 5-6, and RAF Lakenheath March 8th.

Taylor Hicks is a singer and musician known for a style that incorporates elements of blues, R&B, and rock into his music. Hicks rose to fame after winning the fifth season of American Idol in 2006 and has since released several successful albums. He will bring his amazing sounds to U.S. military personnel serving in Southwest Asia March 4 -14.

For 90+ years, the legendary Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans with their amazing basketball moves, trick shots, and synchronized shuffles while promoting kindness on and off the court. The Globetrotters continue to captivate audiences with their athletic ability, ball handling, the famous Harlem Globetrotters 4 Points Shot, dunks, and comedy skits. AFE is thrilled to bring the Harlem Globetrotters to U.S. military personnel serving at the following installations: March 14-Sigonella; March 16-Naples; March 19- USAG Vicenza; March 20-Aviano AB; March 22-USAG Ansbach; March 23- USAG Stuttgart; March 24-Ramstein AB; March 25-USAG Wiesbaden; March 26-USAG Spangdahlem; March 27-SHAPE.

Get ready to rumble! Ringside Salute is an exciting live event hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. NXT (WWE) commentator Johnny Loquasto, featuring a lineup of pro wrestling superstars. The epic showdowns feature Victoria, Carlito, Sgt. Chris Melendez, a US Army Veteran turned professional wrestler, and Scotty 2 Hotty. U.S. military personnel serving in Southwest Asia will have the opportunity to watch these athletes show off their signature moves and battle it out in the ring March 10-18.

AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke said March will be a month to remember, as gifted musicians and top-notch athletes bring their talents to lift the spirits of our service members across the globe.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports, and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: armedforcesentertainment.com.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense that provides quality entertainment to nearly 400,000 U.S. military personnel serving overseas every year, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. (PRNewsfoto/Armed Forces Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

