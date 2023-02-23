Wilson and Swing Join Forces to Create the Future of Racquet Sports

Wilson to Sponsor Swing Campus to Revolutionize Racquet Sport Experience and Grow Global Player Base

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing), in line with their mission to drive the evolution of sport through a first-of-its-kind dedicated multi-racquet & paddle sport and Sportstainment™ venue, is proud to announce Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Wilson) as a leading sponsor. Swing and Wilson plan to revolutionize the racquet and paddle sport experience, growing the player base for racquet sports in the United States and beyond. Through its sponsorship of Swing, Wilson will continue to lead innovation in the industry while fueling growth and participation in racquet and paddle sports.

"Wilson is thrilled to align with Swing to bring multiple racquet and paddle sports under one roof; it is just what the industry needs. We are very bullish about this project and feel Wilson can play an integral role in Swing's movement," said Joe Dudy, president and CEO of Wilson Sports Goods. "We cannot wait to see Swing come to life in Raleigh and beyond."

Swing's Raleigh campus will include a Wilson Stringing Bar for tennis racquets and act as a testing ground for Wilson's new consumer experiences, driven by technology including AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), and gamification. The space will offer a brick & mortar Wilson branded multi-racquet sport retail experience, showcasing the latest innovations in Wilson equipment and sportswear; act as a destination for national and international tournaments and events; and continue efforts to grow the player base in the U.S. and beyond. The multipurpose venue will also be home to a satellite hub of Wilson Labs, the brand's R&D arm responsible for industry-leading Racquet Sports innovation.

"We have created a new platform that will truly accelerate the growth of racquet + paddle sports by pushing the boundaries on what has traditionally been a highly fragmented consumer experience. With Wilson's dedication to innovation, we are one step closer to delivering an experience unlike any other destination in the world," said Rob Autry, founder and CEO of Swing Racquet + Paddle. "Swing is proud to announce Wilson as a strategic sponsor to not only develop and execute this concept but continuously support the further evolution of the industry."

Additionally, Swing and Wilson will align on community programming in and around Raleigh, offering steady tennis, padel and pickleball programming. Wilson will also sponsor scholarships for youth development and other charitable initiatives that align with their objective of increasing access to and growing participation in racquet sports.

Swing's first flagship location is a 45-acre campus headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. that will break ground in 2023 and open to the public in late 2024. The Swing campus will serve up tennis, pickleball, padel, table tennis, and beach tennis courts adjacent to retail and an innovative food and beverage experience. To learn more about Swing, please visit SwingNC.com.

About Swing:

Swing Racquet + Paddle, led by entrepreneur Rob Autry and business partner Jason DeGroff, is the first multi-racquet + paddle Sportstainment facility designed to scale nationwide and will feature a 45-acre flagship campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. Swing addresses an unmet need in the racquet sports space through a first of its kind Sportstainment experience. The flagship location, slated for completion in late 2024, will be the largest, multi-racquet sports facility in the world. Swing is a place that combines the best in racquet + paddle courts, tournament play, sports fitness, technology, and eatertainment- with a goal of producing players with a lifelong love of the game. More than a facility, Swing is an experience. An approachable and fun way to play. A place that brings people together through a common connection centered on sustainability, social good, and inclusion. For more information, please visit www.SwingNC.com.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

