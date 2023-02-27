AEROSOLES SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH UNITED INTIMATE GROUP FOR SLEEPWEAR, ROBES AND INTIMATE APPAREL

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerosoles, the leading global footwear brand known for its superior comfort and innovative technology today announced it has signed a new licensing agreement with United Intimate Group for the distribution of women's sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel. Aerosoles, which was acquired by American Exchange Group in 2022, is continuing to establish themselves as a global lifestyle brand by expanding their offerings beyond women's footwear.

Aerosoles' women's sleepwear, robe and intimate apparel collections offer comfortable, on-trend, sleepwear and intimate products that modernize and complement the brand's classic styles. The first collections are scheduled to ship in November 2023 just in time for the holiday season and will be available at industry leading retailers such as Nordstrom Rack, TJX, and more. Retail price points for items range from $20.00-$60.00.

"I am proud to announce our new partnership with United Intimate Group. This collaboration allows us to expand our brand into new categories with a fresh approach, and we are excited to bring our customers a wide range of new products that showcase the comfort and style that Aerosoles is known for. United Intimate Group's expertise and capabilities make them an ideal partner and we look forward to working together to offer our customers the best possible products" said Alen Mamrout CEO of American Exchange Group.

"We are pleased to join forces with United Intimate Group and introduce the unbeatable comfort of Aerosoles to the world of sleepwear and intimate apparel. At American Exchange Group and Aerosoles, our mission is to provide our customers with exceptional comfort in every aspect of their lives. With our well-established partnership with Weisner and the strong market presence of Aerosoles slippers, expanding the Aerosoles brand into sleepwear is a natural extension of our brand. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with comfort that they can trust" said Cynthia Nixon, Vice President of Licensing & Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

"We're excited to partner with Aerosoles and introduce their comfort and lifestyle brand into a new product category. By expanding our sleepwear assortment and brand portfolio, we can cater to both current and new customers in the market. This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the strong brand recognition of Aerosoles and our expertise in sleepwear to introduce new silhouettes and soft fabrics that align with their renowned comfort" said Joey Ftiha, President of United Intimate Group Inc.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of accessories and footwear. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About United Intimate Group

United Intimate Group Inc. is known for comfort and style in our sleepwear and intimate apparel. The knowledge and expertise from our fashion apparel division helps develop sleepwear and intimate products that are comfortable and on-trend for all women.

