Crash Champions Announces Appointment of Automotive Services Industry Veteran Tom Feeney to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, LLC ("Crash Champions" or "The Company"), one of the nation's fastest growing independent collision repair service providers, announced today the appointment of Tom Feeney to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Feeney has more than 45 years of leadership experience primarily in the automotive services industry, having most recently served as the President and CEO of Safelite Group®, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. During his 14-year tenure as President and CEO, he was responsible for significant growth of the business and a threefold increase in the number of associates. In recognition of his 35 years of service and contributions to establishing the company's vision and brand, Mr. Feeney was named Chairman Emeritus.

"I am very excited to welcome Tom to the Crash Champions Board of Directors," said Matt Ebert, CEO and Founder of Crash Champions. "Having overseen Safelite's growth from $500 million to over $2 billion in revenue, Tom brings a deep understanding and invaluable perspective to Crash Champions as we continue on our own growth journey and seek to become the leading national collision repair services company."

"We look forward to partnering with Tom and leveraging his extensive automotive services experience as Crash Champions continues to expand its geographic footprint and portfolio of complementary service offerings," said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of Crash Champions' Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake, and Colin Leonard, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake.

"I have observed Crash Champions' growth trajectory over the past four years as Matt and his team have grown the Company from a regional operator into a leading national platform with over 600 locations. I am eager to join the board at this exciting inflection point for both the Company and the industry more broadly," said Mr. Feeney.

Today, Crash Champions operates a leading network of high-quality collision repair centers serving customers and business partners in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 600 state-of-the-art repair centers in 36 states across the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran and 2022 MSO Executive of the Year, Matt Ebert. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

