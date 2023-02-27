UfiSpace Collaborating Across Industries to Accelerate Open 5G Networks

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UfiSpace, the leading provider of open disaggregated networking solutions, announced today its presence at 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, where they join hands with industry leading software and hardware solution providers to showcase an ecosystem supporting the development and vision for open 5G transport networks.

At MWC Barcelona 2023, UfiSpace will be at the Taiwan Pavilion where their booth will include open transport solutions for Private 5G networks based on Open RAN architecture, OpenZR+ enabled mobile backhaul, and XR Optics enabled point to multipoint aggregation.

For private 5G networks, UfiSpace is collaborating with IP Infusion and Pegatron Corporation to build an end-to-end solution based on Open RAN architecture and will include Pegatron's latest remote radio units (RRUs), white box DU/CU servers enabled with timing synchronization from UfiSpace PCIe 5G compliant timing card, and UfiSpace's 5G fronthaul multiplexer (FHM), an effective solution to expand mobile network reach with minimal DU network nodes. The fronthaul compliant router includes UfiSpace's all-in-one 1/10G fanless router integrated with IP Infusion's OcNOS.

"Since the initiation of our O-RAN technology team in 2019, we have continued to innovate and expand our end-to-end 5G solutions with Open RAN architecture. We are glad to showcase part of our Private 5G offering along with UfiSpace," said CY Feng, BG6 General Manager of Pegatron Corporation.

"UfiSpace is a trusted partner and technical innovator providing open networking solutions to a fast-paced marketplace. With this comprehensive solution for Open RAN with IP Infusion and Pegatron, we will demonstrate the role open networking plays in building cost-effective and feature-rich next generation networks," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

To help service providers build more efficient, high-capacity, and long-distance optical transport networks, UfiSpace's showcase at MWC will include 400G QSFP-DD OpenZR+ transceivers from Molex and Coherent that were qualified with a transmission range of up to 600 kilometers. The OpenZR+ transceivers will be integrated with UfiSpace's open router, S9510-28DC, which is designed for mobile backhaul, BNG, and multi-service aggregation offering high density 25/100/400G interfaces with support for FlexE, Class C timing accuracy, and time-sensitive networking (TSN).

"Coherent's OpenZR+ optical transceivers offer a field-proven solution that already helps many of our customers in their fixed and mobile network upgrades," said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive Vice President, Telecommunications at Coherent Corp. "This IP-over-DWDM network architecture achieves significant savings in upfront costs and ongoing expenses. When paired with open aggregation platforms, it will further enhance flexibility and simplicity for optical transport network deployments."

"Molex's transceivers deliver power-efficient, high performance and cost-effective solutions that will serve the industry's need for disaggregated network solutions," said Joseph Chon, Director of Product Line Management at Molex Optoelectronics. "We are delighted to showcase our solutions with UfiSpace's open routing platforms."

XR optics is an innovative technology that supports point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission eliminating the need for intermediate aggregation and transponders. At MWC, UfiSpace will showcase Infinera's ICE-X 400G XR QSFP-DD, an Open XR Forum compliant intelligent coherent pluggable transceiver, with our open aggregation router, S9600-56DX. Designed for BNG, multi-service aggregation, peering, and internet gateway applications, the S9600-56DX offers 100/400G interfaces in compact 2U form factor, TSN, and Class C timing accuracy.

"We are thrilled about the rapidly expanding ecosystem of XR optics solutions and excited to be working with UfiSpace and its open networking platforms to bring more flexibility to service provider aggregation networks," says Tom Burns, General Manager, Optical modules & Coherent Solutions at Infinera.

On the MWC show floor UfiSpace is partnering with DriveNets to showcase the latest updates for Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC), a revolutionary networking solution that allows service providers to build cloud like networks with pay-as-you-grow scalability, simplified network upgrades, zero-touch-provisioning, and flexible service delivery. DriveNets Booth #63 at Hall 2 will showcase their latest updates for their DNOS software along with UfiSpace open core/edge routers for DDC, S9710-76D, high density 400G platforms, and S9701-82DC, high density 25G/100G platforms, which enables the DDC more versatility whether deployed in extremely large core networks or smaller aggregation layers.

"We are excited to join MWC 2023 to showcase the latest update in the development of the DDC," says Nir Gasko, VP Global Strategic Alliances of DriveNets. "In collaboration with UfiSpace, we continue to innovate and execute on our vision to change the future of the networking market. Visit us during the show to learn more about the latest updates and vision for our cloud-native networking infrastructure."

To build the next generation of 5G, data center and multi-cloud networks UfiSpace is collaborating with Arrcus to integrate its ACE platform on multiple UfiSpace open routers such as the S9300-32D for data center ToR/Leaf/Spine, the S9710-76D and S9700-53DX for service provider high-bandwidth aggregation, and the S9510-28DC for cell site router use cases. Visit the Arrcus Booth at #2D19 in Hall 2 for a live demonstration of their ACE platform and experience how their programmable platform can modernize 5G networks from edge to multi-cloud with UfiSpace's open routers to address use cases such as multi-access edge computing and 5G-XHaul for Open RAN.

"Telecom operators need open, flexible and software programmable networks to be able to deliver new services and at 2023 MWC, we are excited to showcase our solutions in collaboration with UfiSpace to deliver to those needs across mobile access, datacenter and edge use cases," says Sanjay Kumar, Vice President, Products & Marketing. "Working with UfiSpace hardware platforms provides our customers with the broadest range of highly scalable, performant, reliable and future-proof transport solutions."

Visit the UfiSpace Booth at #5A61 in Hall 5 during February 27 to March 2 at MWC 2023 to explore UfiSpace latest open transport networking solutions.

For more please contact UfiSpace. Follow UfiSpace's LinkedIn for the latest updates on new products, applications and case studies.

UfiSpace Media Contact:

Nicole Chen

nicole.chen@ufispace.com

View original content:

SOURCE UfiSpace