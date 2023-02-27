XT.COM Lists 5MC in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of 5MC on its platform in the innovation zone, and the 5MC/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-27 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit 5MC for trading at 2023-02-24 08:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for 5MC will open at 2023-02-28 08:00 (UTC)

About 5MC

5MC is an ERC20 token deployed on the Polygon blockchain with a max supply of 2,500,000,000. 5MC is the native digital asset of the 5MC ecosystem and serves as a payment method for all products and services related to Happy Colon, a home medical device by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. As a registered home medical solution that addresses constipation and coprostasis issues, Happy Colon fully endorses the 5MC Coin.

Backed by the HAHA Group, which envisions a world where health is a top priority, 5MC Coins can be purchased on Zzig Mall, an online shopping platform, and then stored on cold wallets. Community members of the HAHA Group and Happy Colon can receive 5MC Coins as rewards for participating in network activities, which can be deposited in their respective digital wallets.

All About HAHA Group

HAHA Group is a global health products company that emphasizes the importance of intestinal cleanliness for its customers. By utilizing 5MC tokens, HAHA Group aims to advocate healthy living to the crypto community.

The HAHA Group also supports the use of cryptocurrency due to its secure technology, which is crucial to prevent data and financial theft for its large customer base. This is one of the reasons why 5MC Coin was supported by HAHA.

The 5MC ecosystem comprises nine services, including Happy Colon - promoting life extension, the world's first life extension leader group, 111 patents with legal protection up to 20 years, and 5th Dimension Marketing's single line type marketing. Other services include ZZIG mall, Earth Meta 1 - Metaverse Virtual Real Estate, and Coin + Point Support Service.

"We are thrilled to announce the listing of 5MC on our trading platform. As we move into 2023, XT.COM is committed to providing our users with the highest quality trading opportunities, especially when it comes to health care and improving global health standards," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM . "Our focus on innovation and user satisfaction will drive us forward towards a brighter future, and we look forward to bringing our users even more unique and exciting opportunities through our diverse trading portfolios in the Web3 era."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM crypto exchange also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

