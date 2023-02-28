Awesome Motive Acquires WP101, Popular WordPress Training Resource for Small Business

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Motive , a fast-growing software and media company with over 21 million websites using their software, today announced their acquisition of WP101 , a popular WordPress training resource for small businesses.

Over 3 million users have learnt WordPress from their WordPress video tutorials. The WP101 Plugin allows WordPress agencies and service providers an easy way to offer white-labeled professional WordPress training videos to their clients.

The WP101 acquisition further strengthens Awesome Motive's position as the market leader in the WordPress and web presence space as they continue to deliver innovative solutions that are helping shape the web for billions worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome WP101 to the Awesome Motive family," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "Professional training videos are critical for the success of any business, and WP101 makes it easy for companies to add WordPress training to their employee onboarding and SOPs."

Over 21 million websites already use Awesome Motive growth tools like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others to grow their online presence.

"After more than 14 years of producing WordPress tutorial videos, I could not be more grateful or excited to see WP101 join the Awesome Motive family. It gives me great joy to know that WP101 will continue to flourish and positively impact people's lives worldwide for years to come." said Shawn Hesketh, founder of WP101.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 21 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, WP Mail SMTP, SeedProd, Smash Balloon, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

About WP101

WP101 is a trusted premium WordPress video training provider in the market. Over 3 million users have learnt WordPress from their videos.

